Every Fact You Need To Know About Rachel Dipillo

Rachel Dipillo is a famous American actress best known for her role in the tv series Jane the Virgin. In that series, she played the role of Annie. Rachel was born on 26th January 1992. Her birthplace is Flint, Michigan, United States.
Rachel is the daughter of John G.Dipillo and Jackie Welton Dipillo, a well-known actress. Rachel has two siblings named Megan and a younger one, Danielle Victoria. Rachel Dipillo always performed very well. Her role in the NBC medical series Chicago Med was appreciated as Dr. Sarah in the first three seasons and then as a guest star in the next season. Here you can know about her some personal details.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Rachel Dipillo
- Date of birth: 26th January 1992
- Place of birth: Flint Michigan, United States
- Age: 29 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Aquarius
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress
- Instagram: @ Rachel.dipillo
- Net Worth: approx.: $250K
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Rachel Dipillo
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 59 kg
- Height: 5’7″
- Shoe size: 8 US
- Body measurements: 29-23-33
Facts about Rachel Dipillo
- Rachel was born in Michigan. She was born in 1992 and is now 29 years old.
- In 1998, her family moved to Tennessee, where she got a high school education.
- Her mother is also a well-known actress. Her parents’ names are John G. DiPillo and his wife, Jackie Welton DiPillo.
- Her mother was a Miss Oklahoma contestant in 1983 and a songwriter at country Music Television.
- After high school, she moved to Los Angeles, where she pursued acting. In just one year, she landed the role on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush and ABC series The Gates.
- In 2015, she was cast in NBC’s Chicago Med, A spin-off of Chicago Fire.
- Rachel Dipillo is single yet. According to reports, she is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship.