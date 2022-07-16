Every Fact You Need To Know About Rachel Dipillo

Rachel Dipillo is a famous American actress best known for her role in the tv series Jane the Virgin. In that series, she played the role of Annie. Rachel was born on 26th January 1992. Her birthplace is Flint, Michigan, United States.

Rachel is the daughter of John G.Dipillo and Jackie Welton Dipillo, a well-known actress. Rachel has two siblings named Megan and a younger one, Danielle Victoria. Rachel Dipillo always performed very well. Her role in the NBC medical series Chicago Med was appreciated as Dr. Sarah in the first three seasons and then as a guest star in the next season. Here you can know about her some personal details.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Rachel Dipillo

Date of birth: 26th January 1992

Place of birth: Flint Michigan, United States

Age: 29 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @ Rachel.dipillo

Net Worth: approx.: $250K

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Rachel Dipillo

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 59 kg

Height: 5’7″

Shoe size: 8 US

Body measurements: 29-23-33

Facts about Rachel Dipillo