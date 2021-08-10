Ashley Williams Actress Body measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Ashley Williams Dodson is an American actress and known as Ashley William. Ashley William actress was born on 12 November 1978 in Westchester city, New York. Her birth name is Ashley Churchill Williams. Her mother was a founding owner, and the foundation name is The Michael J.Fox.

Her father was a freelance health and science writer. Her elder sister Kimberly Williams is also an actress. She graduated from Boston University and got the degree of fine arts school of Theatre. After that, Ashley also went to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

One of the versatile actresses worked in a tv series, The Jim Gaffigan, a National broadcasting company series. She married Neal Dodson, and the couple has two kids. She appeared in many films and series such as Something Borrowed, Christmas in the City, Evergreen: tidings of the joy, E-Ring Series, How I Met Your Mother, Saving Grace, and many others are included.

Ashley Williams Body Measurements

Ashley Williams Weight: 136 pounds

Ashley Williams Height: 5’ 7”

Ashley Williams Bra size: 34D

Ashley Williams Shoe size: 8.5

Ashley Williams Body measurements: 36-25-36 inches

Personal Information

Ashley Williams DOB: 12 November 1978

Ashley Williams Age: 41

Ashley Williams Nationality: American

Ashley Williams Horoscope: Scorpio

Ashley Williams Eye color: Light Blue