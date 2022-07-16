How to Instantly Make Citibank Credit Card Payment

The Citibank Credit Card is a popular credit card that improves your shopping and payment experience. You no longer have to carry cash or worry about the balance in your savings account. Purchase now and make the payment later. Learn how CitiBank’s credit card payment works. Read the article below to understand all the details.

Payments for account holders

If you are an account holder at Citibank, here are the steps you can follow to make the Citibank Credit card payment-

Net Banking

Log in to your account Choose the ‘Pay credit card bill’ option under ‘Banking.’ Enter the amount to be paid Make the payment

Mobile Application

Download and login to Citibank mobile application Choose your credit card among the options available Enter the amount to be paid Select the payment mode and make the payment

Payment for non-account holders

If you are not an account holder of Citibank, do not worry, you can still make the payment easily. Here are the steps involved-

NEFT/RTGS/IMPS

Log in to your bank account Add a beneficiary and enter your credit card details as asked Go to the fund transfer option and select NEFT/RTGS/IMPS option Enter the amount to be paid Make the payment

Net Banking

Log in to your bank account Add Citibank credit card to your utility biller Visit the credit card bill payment section Enter the amount and make the Citibank Credit card payment

ACH/ECS

To pay via ACH/ECS, you need to activate the auto-debit feature for your Citibank Credit card by submitting the ECS mandate form at your bank’s branch.

EPAY

Visit Citibank bill desk Enter your credit card details Mention your mobile number and email ID Enter the amount to be paid and the account for debiting Click on E-Pay Now and enter OTP to pay

UPI

Log in to your UPI application Click on ‘send money Enter credit card details Enter the amount and pay

Offline payment methods

Offline payment methods for Citibank credit cards are always one safe and convenient method. Here are the steps-

Cash Payment

Connect with an executive at the branch and ask for the form. Fill and submit the form along with the cash. You will be charged a fee of INR 250 per deposit. If the limit crosses INR 50,000, you will also have to complete the PAN verification before making the payment.

Demand Draft/Cheque

Complete the paperwork formalities and submit the cheque or DD. A DD or cheque may take 7 working days to complete the payment.

Advantages of Online Payment

Are you wondering what all advantages and benefits you enjoy with the online payment method? Here are a few for your reference-

Convenience

The convenience of online payment is no longer vague to understand. You need not step out of your home or office. You can make the CitiBank credit card payment within a few clicks from your mobile phone or laptop.

Paperless Process

When you choose the online mode of payment for a Citibank credit card, you do not have to go through any paperwork. Just enter the details as asked on the screen and proceed to the payment gateway for successful payment.

Instant Payment

The online payment method of Citibank credit cards is quite instant. Within a minute, the payment is done, and the status is updated. Hence, if you are nearing the due date, you always have this quick and safe payment option in your hand.

Myriad Options

When coming to the payment gateway, you do not have to limit yourself to a single mode of payment. You have a number of options to choose from, like NEFT, UPI, net banking, etc.

FAQs

What is the average processing time for Citibank credit card payments?

Payment made through the online method is instant. The confirmation message is received as soon as the payment has been made. In the case of an offline method, the cheque may take 2-3 days to successfully process.

Which is a better method of payment, online or offline?

Both the methods, online and offline, are completely safe options. You may go for either of the options as per your convenience and preference. Going through the right process will result in instant payment.

Why is my Citibank credit card payment not successful?

There are a few cases when a Citibank credit card payment may go unsuccessful. These are-

Online Method

Wrong IFSC code

Incorrect account details

Wrong information

Insufficient account balance

Offline Method

Overwriting on the cheque

Filling wrong details

Incomplete form

Missing details

Can I know if the Citibank credit card payment was successful?

Yes. Right after the payment has been done for the Citibank credit card and the status updated, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

