Every Fact You Need To Know About River Phoenix

River Phoenix is a well-known American actor, musician, and activist. He was born on 23 August 1970 in Madras, Oregon, United States. River is also known as the older brother of Rain Phoenix, Liberty Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, and Summer Phoenix.
He often played guitar and sang on the street along with his sister. In his work, 24 movies and television series are included, and he rose to fame to his status as a “teen idol.”
He started his career in tv commercials and appeared in the science fiction film Explorers, and played a notable role in the 1986 movie Stand by Me based on Stephen king’s novel the body. He made the transition into more adult-oriented roles with Running on Empty in 1988 and played the son of fugitive parents and received appreciation.
Moreover, he also featured in My Own Private Idaho in 1991. On 30 October 1993, he died because of combined drug intoxication.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: River Phoenix
- Date of birth: August 23, 1970
- Place of birth Madras, Oregon, United States
- Age: Died on October 31, 1993
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Model, Actor, songwriter
- Instagram: @riverphoenixheart
- Net Worth: approx. $5 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: N/A
All about the body measurements of the River Phoenix
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 70kg
- Height: 5’10”
- Shoe size: 10.5 US
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about River Phoenix
- River Phoenix is the best-known actor and loved actor.
- He was born on 23 August 1970. But the actor died on 30 October 1970.
- River Phoenix also achieved an academy award for best supporting actor, Volpi Cup for best actor award, and many more are included.
- The estimated net worth of River Phoenix was $5 million.
- No one knows about his wife. So it seems that he was kept his life private.
- Phoenix had five siblings; four sisters and one brother.
- In an interview, Phoenix described his parents as “hippieish.” Well, his parents’ marriage did not remain for a longer time.
- He had a successful career as he appeared in 24 movies and many television series.