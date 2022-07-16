Every Fact You Need To Know About River Phoenix

River Phoenix is a well-known American actor, musician, and activist. He was born on 23 August 1970 in Madras, Oregon, United States. River is also known as the older brother of Rain Phoenix, Liberty Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, and Summer Phoenix.

He often played guitar and sang on the street along with his sister. In his work, 24 movies and television series are included, and he rose to fame to his status as a “teen idol.”

He started his career in tv commercials and appeared in the science fiction film Explorers, and played a notable role in the 1986 movie Stand by Me based on Stephen king’s novel the body. He made the transition into more adult-oriented roles with Running on Empty in 1988 and played the son of fugitive parents and received appreciation.

Moreover, he also featured in My Own Private Idaho in 1991. On 30 October 1993, he died because of combined drug intoxication.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: River Phoenix

Date of birth: August 23, 1970

Place of birth Madras, Oregon, United States

Age: Died on October 31, 1993

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Model,

Instagram: @riverphoenixheart

Net Worth: approx. $5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: N/A

All about the body measurements of the River Phoenix

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 70kg

Height: 5’10”

Shoe size: 10.5 US

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about River Phoenix