Oulèye Ndoye: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Oulèye Ndoye is a well-known mortal rights activist and global leader in mortal rights. And she has more than 10 years of experience in human rights. Moreover, she has worked with government agencies, NGOs, and non-profit institutions worldwide.

In addition to her success, Oulèye Ndoye is notorious as a politician and ex-wife to Rafael’s father, Camelia Warnock.

Oulèye Ndoye: Personal Life and Family

She was born in New York in 1985. Who are Oulèye Ndoye’s parents? Unluckily, no details about her parents and other family members are presently available as she has not revealed anything.

She’s a well-learned personality. Oulèye Ndoye went to Spelman College for her undergraduate studies, where she graduated in 2007 with a bachelorette’s degree in International Studies.

Latterly, she joined the University of Oxford and graduated in 2013 with M.Sc. in International Development and Migration. She was also admitted to Columbia University in New York, where she graduated with Masters of Trades in History in 2015.

Oulèye Ndoye: Body Measurements

Now, Oulèye Ndoye’s relationship between them remains strong, and there are no signs of complications or problems. They also have a collective love and affection for each other.

Oulèye Ndoye: Wiki

Name: Oulèye Ndoye

Birthday: 1985

Age: 35 Years

Gender: Female

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Nationality: American

Profession: Human Rights Activist

Marital Status: Single

Husband: Raphael Warnock

Children: 2

Education: University of Oxford, Spelman College

Twitter: @ouleye_ndoye

Oulèye Ndoye: Professional Career

She has held several positions in numerous associations during her over ten years of work experience. Moreover, Oulèye has made significant humanitarianism in different fields, such as international relations, community organizing, policy analysis, archival examination, and non-governmental companies.

Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife presently serves as the Public Fellow, Literacy and Arising Leaders Programs at American Baptist Home Mission Societies. She also has a website that titleholders the end of mortal trafficking.

Oulèye Ndoye: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

At the moment, she’s single after decoupling Raphael Warnock in November 2020. The human rights advocate accepted Raphael’s offer for marriage in January 2016 at Major MLK church.

Moreover, after a month, the couple got married on 14th February 2016, at various public marriage forms. Their marriage didn’t stay long and they separated in 2019 and latterly disassociated in 2020.

Oulèye Ndoye: Net Worth

Let’s check out Oulèye Ndoye Net worth income payment 2021 report details below:

Total Oulèye Ndoye Net Worth: 1 Million dollars – 5 Million dollars (Approx.)