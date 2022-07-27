All you need to know about American Singer-songwriter- Alexa Demie

American Singer-songwriter and actress Alexa Demie (December 11, 1991) became prominent for her performance as Maddy Perez in Euphoria’s HBO drama series. She also stars in several movies, including Lust, Brigsby Bear, Waves, and Mid90s.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Alexa Demie

Date of birth: December 11, 1994

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Age: 31 years old (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Occupation: Singer,

Marital Status: Unmarried

NetWorth: $6 million

Instagram: @alexademie

All about the body measurements of the Alexa Demie

Here are the body measurements of this charming Singer

● Weight: 53 kg (117 lbs)

● Height: 5’6′′inch (168 cm)

● Eye Color: Dark Brown

● Hair Color: Dark Brown

● Shoe size: 7 US

● Body measurements: N/A

Further details about Alexa Demie

● Alexa Demie was born in Los Angeles to Rose Mendez, a Mexican make-up artist,

and father, Scott Wilson Vanerstrom.

● She started her acting career with guest appearances on Tv series such as

Donovan (2016), Love In (2018), and The OA (2019).

● She performed minor roles in music videos, advertisements, and modeling for

various brands.

● She performed in the music video ‘ATM Jam’ in 2013 by Pharrell and Azealia

Banks.

● In 2018, she starred in the cast of ‘Waves’ directed by Gia Coppola alongside

Sterling K. Brown.

● Moving forward, in 2019, she portrayed a role as Maddy Perez in the HBO Tv

series titled ‘Euphoria.’

● In 2021, she played a role in the short-lived film as Paisley in ‘Nineteen On Fire.’

● Talking about Alexa’s relationship, there are rumors of her love with

singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj (JMSN).

FAQs

Q: Who is Alexa Demie?

A: Alexa Demie is an American singer-songwriter and actress.

Q: How Tall is Alexa Demie?

A: 168 cm (in feet inches- 5′ 6′′)

Q: Where is Alexa Demie from?

A: Los Angeles, California, US

Q: Is Alexa Demie active on social media?

A: Yes, She is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, she has 8.6m

Followers and 22 Posts.