Angelica Zachary is among the famous women in the United States. She’s known to multiplex as the ex-wife of the well-known actor Marlon Wayans. Still, she’s a private person and prefers to live her life down from the prying eyes of the media.

Angelica Zachary: Personal Life and Family

Angelica was born on 23rd February 1972 in New York City, USA. Therefore, she is now 48 times old. Details about her family member’s identity aren’t available to the public. Angelica has always kept a low to medium profile and stayed out of the media eye. She has successfully kept utmost of her detailed information private, so we don’t have access to her education and other particular details.

Angelica Zachary: Body Measurements

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet and 5 inches or (1.65 m) in height. And she weighs around 125 lbs (57kgs), and her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches.

Angelica Zachary: Professional Career

The actress (pronounced as “anj”), as her former hubby hypercritically calls her until the moment, took part in the megahit crime movie which was released in 1988 “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.”

In 2005, she had a showbiz comeback after marrying Marlon. They also created the comedy Television series grounded on their real family life – “Marlon.” Moreover, she co-produced and starred in the series alongside her partner-.

She also went on several Television and movie appearances, although her hubby and their family were her leading precedence.

Angelica Zachary: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Angelica and Marlon eventually dated before they married. They had their son, Amai Zachary Wayans, in 2000, nearly five times before they married. In 2002, the couple gave birth to a baby boy named “Shawn Howell Wayans.”

The couple kept their private life down from prying eyes and were considered a healthy Hollywood couple. They surprised the world when they blazoned their divorce in 2013. They didn’t partake the reason for their divorce, but the two have remained good musketeers and are co-parenting their children.

Marlon regularly posts about Angelica, giving her props for being a great mama and his biggest supporter.

Angelica Zachary: Net Worth

Well, she owns a net worth of over 1 million dollars, substantially through the divorce agreement, including alimony.