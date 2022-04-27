Every Fact You Need To Know About Nicola Cavanis

Nicola Cavanis is a famous German-based model and social media star with 893k Instagram

followers. She has a promising career in the fashion industry. She successfully uses her

Instagram to post her gorgeous personal and professional modeling photographs. She started

using Instagram to share her modeling pictures in November 2012.

Overall, these years, she has attracted many brands towards her charming personality to be used

as their global representative. She has worked with various renowned modeling agencies like

Stockholms Gruppen, Uniko, Dominique Models, and many more. She is also a fitness

enthusiast.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Nicola Cavanis

Date of birth: December 17, 1998

Place of birth: Germany

Age: 24 years

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Nationality: German

Occupation: Model & Social media star

Instagram: @nicolaca_

Youtube: nicolaca_

Net Worth: $50k-$1 Million

Boyfriend: Sebo Reichhart



All about the body measurements of the model

Here are the body measurements of this charming social media star

● Nicola Cavanis Weight: 50kg (110.24 lbs)

● Nicola Cavanis Height: 5’8′′ (176 cm)

● Nicola Cavanis Bra Size: 32 B

● Nicola Cavanis Shoe Size: Not available

● Nicola Cavanis body measurements: 33-25-34 inches

Further details about Nicola Cavanis

● The American star has white ethnicity. Nicola was born and raised in the beautiful city of

Germany named Munich by her parents.

● From a young age, she started getting compliments over her beauty, and her friends

suggested that she do modeling and fashion designing.

● In college, she posted her first Instagram picture with a friend in 2012.

● The model constantly used to upload pictures on her Instagram profile, and now she has

708 posts.

● Nicola has the great physique to post her pictures of sensational fashionable streetwear.

● She also launched her Youtube channel in November 2020 and has over 6.91k

subscribers. She mostly posts fitness content and workout videos on her channel.

● Nicola uploaded her first video on January 12, 2021, featuring herself with the name “10

Min Ab workout/ No Equipment”. And this video was the most-watched video of her

channel with over 10k viewers.

● The model takes a balanced meal and does the workout to maintain her weight.

● She is in a relationship with a boy named Sebo Reichhart, which is evident from her

Instagram profile as she posts their loving pictures there.

● Primarily, her source of income is her modeling career. Nicola has earned a good fortune

until now but prefers a modest lifestyle.

● The fashion model has a low profile. She never mentioned her school name, but she

graduated in 2015.

● She has developed a charming personality and prefers high-end brands like CK, LV,

Gucci, etc.

● She has various hobbies like traveling, baking, cycling, reading books, etc.

● The model is very fond of cats and has a pet cat. Besides, Nicola Cavanis loves to spend

time with her friends and family.