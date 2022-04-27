Naomi Yomtov is the wife of Bob Odenkirk, well- renowned American actor, comedian, writer,

director, and producer.

Similarly, Odenkirk is famously known for playing Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Sau’ and is a

two-time Emmy winner.

Naomi Yomtov works and manages “Odenkirk Talent Management” and runs a corporation that

deals in comedy especially named “Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment” with the help of Marc

Provissiero.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Rеаl Nаmе: Yomtov Susan Naomi

Nісk Nаmе: Naomi Yomtov

Gеndеr: Female

Віrth Рlасе: Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ of America

Віrthdау: 1974

Аgе: 47 уеаrѕ оld

Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісan

Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Married

Husband: Bob Odenkirk

Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Businesswoman and Celebrity wife

Nеt Wоrth: $1.2 mіllіоn

Неіght: Іn Сеntіmеtrеѕ – 183 cm

In Feet аnd Іnсhеѕ – 6’0″

Wеіght: Іn Кіlоgrаmѕ – 75 kg

Іn Роundѕ – 165 lbѕ

Еуе Соlоr: Вrown

Наіr Соlоr: Вrunetee

Ѕехuаl Оrіеntаtіоn: Heterosexual

Body Measurements: N/A

● Naomi Yomtov is the partner of a celebrity actor, Bob Odenkirk, an American actor,

writer, director, comedian, and producer.

● The woman is also a famous businesswoman and film producer and listed on ‘Derik and

Simon; The Show,’ ‘W/Bob and David’ and credited on ‘Melvin Goes To Dinner’ (2003).

● Furthermore, Naomi met Bob in 1994 in West Hollywood at a comedy show. She fell in

love with Bob and met him in various settings and comedy shows.

● When she met Bob, she was working as a producer in Hollywood. It’s unknown what

films/TV shows she performed on at that time.

● The strong bond couple got married in 1997 and have been together for about two

decades.

● The couple has a son, Nathan(b. December 3, 1998), and a daughter, Erin (b.November

24, 2000).

● Sadly, Naomi’s son Nathan was caught with Covid 19, but luckily he recovered after a

couple of weeks.

● Moreover, Bill Odenkirk, Naomi’s brother-in-law, is a co-executive producer on the TV

series ‘The Simpsons.’ In Addition, he also wrote for the animated sci-fi Futurama and

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s Tenacious D.

● Both Naomi and Bob, no doubt, have collected immense fortune and assets through their

work. They own a Talent management company, and her husband still works as an actor.

