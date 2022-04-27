Biography

All You Need To Know About Naomi Yomtov

Naomi Yomtov is the wife of Bob Odenkirk, well- renowned American actor, comedian, writer,
director, and producer.
Similarly, Odenkirk is famously known for playing Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Sau’ and is a
two-time Emmy winner.
Naomi Yomtov works and manages “Odenkirk Talent Management” and runs a corporation that
deals in comedy especially named “Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment” with the help of Marc
Provissiero.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Rеаl Nаmе: Yomtov Susan Naomi
Nісk Nаmе: Naomi Yomtov
Gеndеr: Female
Віrth Рlасе: Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ of America
Віrthdау: 1974
Аgе: 47 уеаrѕ оld
Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісan
Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Married
Husband: Bob Odenkirk
Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Businesswoman and Celebrity wife
Nеt Wоrth: $1.2 mіllіоn
All about the body measurements of the Naomi Yomtov
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
Неіght: Іn Сеntіmеtrеѕ – 183 cm
In Feet аnd Іnсhеѕ – 6’0″
Wеіght: Іn Кіlоgrаmѕ – 75 kg
Іn Роundѕ – 165 lbѕ

Еуе Соlоr: Вrown
Наіr Соlоr: Вrunetee
Ѕехuаl Оrіеntаtіоn: Heterosexual
Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Naomi Yomtov

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● Naomi Yomtov is the partner of a celebrity actor, Bob Odenkirk, an American actor,
writer, director, comedian, and producer.
● The woman is also a famous businesswoman and film producer and listed on ‘Derik and
Simon; The Show,’ ‘W/Bob and David’ and credited on ‘Melvin Goes To Dinner’ (2003).
● Furthermore, Naomi met Bob in 1994 in West Hollywood at a comedy show. She fell in
love with Bob and met him in various settings and comedy shows.

● When she met Bob, she was working as a producer in Hollywood. It’s unknown what
films/TV shows she performed on at that time.
● The strong bond couple got married in 1997 and have been together for about two
decades.
● The couple has a son, Nathan(b. December 3, 1998), and a daughter, Erin (b.November
24, 2000).
● Sadly, Naomi’s son Nathan was caught with Covid 19, but luckily he recovered after a
couple of weeks.
● Moreover, Bill Odenkirk, Naomi’s brother-in-law, is a co-executive producer on the TV
series ‘The Simpsons.’ In Addition, he also wrote for the animated sci-fi Futurama and
Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s Tenacious D.
● Both Naomi and Bob, no doubt, have collected immense fortune and assets through their
work. They own a Talent management company, and her husband still works as an actor.
