Place your bets on these 5 best domestic football leagues

The media in the 1950s referred to association football as ‘the beautiful game’ due to its robust culture and well-regarded way of life in many nations. As this long-standing legacy continues up to this date, one of the most fascinating activities to do is to bet on it.

Apart from being the world’s most popular sport, football is also one of the easiest sports to bet on. This is because of the numerous possible rewards from billions of fans, stalwart established teams, and year-round domestic leagues throughout the globe.

With the latter factor in mind, this leads punters to another yet important question. What are the best domestic leagues worth following and betting on? Let's find out as you meet the five most notable events on this page.

Premier League — The United Kingdom

Football is the world’s most popular sport, but which country contributes to this resounding success? According to numerous statistics and sports pundits, the English Premier League (EPL or simply known as Premier League) is largely recognised as the best and most challenging football league in the world.

EPL has generated a lot of shocks over the previous two decades, especially when contrasted to other football leagues where two or three clubs dominate the rankings. If you desire a safe bet, the top six teams to consider are as follows:

Manchester United – most championships (13 titles)

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Manchester City

Chelsea

Bundesliga — Germany

Germany’s Bundesliga is a highly competitive league. Its uncertainty paved the way for its seasons to develop to become bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before. While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are unquestionably the favourites, several teams are gaining ground and others are losing ground. Check the other five teams that have made an enduring impact in the league’s history.

SV Werder Bremen

Hamburger SV

VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Schalke 04

Serie A — Italy

In terms of consistency and severity, Italy’s Serie A definitely ticks the boxes! This is compared to other major leagues that have changed names and forms over the years, it has always remained a round-robin tournament since 1929. It was voted the strongest national league in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) in 2020. Here are five of its most powerful and successful clubs to consider:

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

SS Lazio

La Liga Spain — Spain

Football is Spain’s national sport, so it’s no wonder that it has one of the best top-flight leagues and players in the world. In reality, it is one of the uncontested champions in the field of team and individual amassed records. Some of its six regularly high-ranking teams are listed below:

Real Madrid

FC Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao

Atlético Madrid

Valencia

Sevilla FC

Brasileirão Série A — Brazil

Brazil’s love of football is unquestionable, as proven by the fact that it has won the most trophies in the FIFA World Cup, known as the world’s most renowned football tournament. Despite being the only non-European league on our list, the top-flight Brasileiro is regarded as one of the strongest and most successful leagues in the world.

Flamengo

Palmeiras

Santos

Corinthians

Red Bull Bragantino

The dominance of European top-flight leagues

From the list above, it is quite clear that European top-flight football leagues remain the most popular in the world. Yet if you want to step out and diversify your options, check emerging local tournaments in Asia and Africa, especially in India, Nigeria, and Egypt.