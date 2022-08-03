Maxwell Simkins Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Description: Here is everything that you want to know a teen actor Maxwell Simkins such as his net worth, career, relationship status, etc.

A popular American actor Maxwell Simkins was born on 17 October 2006. He made an appearance in movies at a very young age. Being a talented actor, he performed in a television show as a child or young teen. TV series, but he also appeared in many music videos, print, advertising, and movies. Rob Reiner directed him in And So It Goes, released in 2014. Diane Keaton, Sterling Jerins, and Michael Douglas are included in other starring.

One of his hit shows was Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and then featured in a Netflix series The Sleepover in 2020.

His parents’ names are Hilary Simkins and John Simkins. He always remained the charm of the family. You can follow him on social media as he has a solid appearance on Instagram with 26 k followers.

Maxwell has a keen interest in sports, and in his most favorite sports, soccer, baseball, fencing, and gold are included. Moreover, he invests in playing the video game Minecraft. He loves to play rap melodies and originally played Dear Mr. Menace at a foundation occasion with Dakota Lotus. The young actor has got Screen Actors guild award by the American federation of television and Radio Artists.

Maxwell Simkins Personal Details

Full Name Maxwell Simkins Date of Birth 17 October 2006 Age 15 years old Birthplace Philadelphia, PA, US Profession Actor Height 4’1” Weight 26kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Single Net Worth $1 million

Relationship Status

Maxwell Simkins is in his teens’ age, but there is no rumor about his love life. It seems that he is not dating anyone and not involved with anyone.

Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Maxwell Simkins is $1 million. Most of the income of Maxwell is from a successful acting career.