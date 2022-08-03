500 Most Common Words in English

One of the best things you can do to improve your English skills is to learn the most common words used in the language. Learning new words is always beneficial, but learning the most common words in English can be especially helpful.

By expanding your vocabulary, you’ll be able to better communicate with others and understand what they’re saying. Additionally, you’ll be able to read more fluently and pick up on context clues more easily.

Learning vocabulary is not enough to master the English language. One of the best ways to master English is to find an English tutor. However, knowing some keywords can give you a leg up in conversation and help you better understand native speakers.

Here Is A List Of 500 Common Words In English, In Alphabetical Order:

A.

About, Above, Across, After, Again, Against, Almost, Alone, Already, Also, Although, Always, Area, Arms, Army, Around, Ask, Away,

Accelerate, Ability, Absolute, Act, Active, Addict, Admire, Adventure, Affect, Aggressive, Agreement

B.

Baby, Back, Before, Believe, Best, Big, Black, Block, Blue, Body, Bone, Book, Born, Bottom, Box, Boy, Break, Bring, Business, Buy, Ball, Beach, Beautiful,

Bedroom, Brass, Bread, Breakfast, Brothers, Bus, Business, Bible, Barber, Bank, Blankets, Beer, Belt

C.

Call, Car, Care, Carry, Catch, Central Century, Chair, Chance, Change, Chest, City, Close, Cold, Comfortable, Color, Company, Creature, Calligraphy, Cab, Chat, Cherry, Chide, Cider, Cigar, Claim, Clamp, Class, Clip, Clue, Coach, Collar, Comely, Copse, Cost, Cabbage, Calm, Camera, Candle, Cancer, Capital, Captain, Car, Carbon, Cord, Care, Careful, Carrot, Carry

D.

Door, Down, Dozen, Draw, During, Damsel, Dance, Danger, Dawn, Date, Daft, Death, Decide, Declare, Defeat, Debt, Doubts Drab Dreads Dress Drums, Dust, Dykes Dynast, Dictionary, Dominate, Deem, Derive, Definite, Diminish, Daily, Dilemma, Dissect.

E.

Eaglet, Ear, Early, Earth, Easter, Ebony, Echidna, Edible, Eight, Elk, Elephant, Eleven, Embargo, Emerald, Emotion, Emperor, Energy, Enormous, Eager, Excited, Extraordinary, Easy, Embrace, Enjoy, Expect, Encourage, External, Example, Excite.

F.

Face, Family, Far, Farm, Father, Feel, Field, Few, Find, Floor, Flower, Following, Food, Foot, Force, Form, Friend, Front, Full, Fall, Famous, Fare, Farm, Fast, Fat, Fate, Fear, Feast, Feather, Fee.

G.

Game, Garden, Get, Give, Glass, Grow, Greetings, Goodbye, Gadget, Garden, Gate, Garage, Gather, Ghost, Gift, Girl, Glad, Glass, Gloves, Glue, Go, Goal, God, Gold, Golf, Good, Goose, Gargle, Glaze, Glimpse, Glitch, Garrison,

H.

Hair Hand Hard, Hear, Hole, Home, Hope, Hour, House, Habit, Huddle, Hearth, Herd, Haze, Hoist, Honey, Host, Hungry, Hurry.

I.

Idea, Important, Inside, Instead, Incline, Iron, Image, Inch, Identity, Island, Indicate, Industrial, Individual, Ingredient, Interact.

J.

Just, Justice, Judge, Judgment, Jump, Junior, junk, jury, justice, jewels

K.

Keep, Kind, Kitchen, Know, Knee, Knife, Knowledge, Key, Kid, Kill, Kick, Kiss, Kitten

L.

Land Large, Least Leave Left, Life, Light Like Little Live Long Look, Letter, Laugh, Law, Lazy, Leaf, Learn, Liberty, Library

M.

Magazine, Mail, Make, Man, Map, Marble, March, Mark, Market, Marry, Mask, Mass, Mate, Math, Matter, May, Meadow, Mean, Measure, Meat, Melon, Memory, Milk, Mine, Minute, Miss, Mist, Monday

N.

Name, Near, New, Next, Night, North, Nothing, Notice, Now, Number, Natural, Network, Newspaper, Noise, Necessary

O.

Ocean, Opera, Often, Old, Once, Only, Open, Order, Our, Out, Outside, Over, Own, Orchard, Other.

P.

Page, Pain, Paint, Part, Party, Pass, People, Pick, Picture, Place, Plane, Point, Police, Political, Poor, Possible, Power, Practice, Present, Press, Probably, Pull, Put.

Q.

Question Quick, Quiet, Queen, Quarter, Quiz, Queue

R.

Rather, Reach, Real, Remember, Return, Right, Ring, Road, Room, Round, Rub, Rule, Rain, Raise, Really, Receive, Recent, Regular, Relate, Rich, Rise, Road, Roll, Roof, Rough, Round, Rub, Rule, Run, Rush.

S.

Same, Say, School, Science, Sea, Seat, Second, Section, See, Select, Sell, Send, Sentence, Separate, Show, Side, Simple, Since, Sing, Sir, Sit, Size, Skin, Small, Smoke, Snow, Some, Soon, South, Speak, Special, Stage, Start, Store, Street, Strong, Study, Such, Suddenly, Sufficient, Sure.

T.

Table, Take, Talk, Tall, Thin, Theater, Thing, Though, Thought, Through, Throw, Thus, Today, Together, Top, Toward, Town, Trade, Transportation.

U.

Under, Until, Up, Upon, Us, Use, Usually, Ugly, Unhappy, Utility

V.

Very, View, Voice, Vacation, Valuable, Various, Very, Victory, Violent, Visit, Voice, Vote

W.

Wait, Walk, Wall, Want, War, Water Way, Wear, Week, Weight, Well, West, Whatever, While, White, Whole, Within, Without, Work, World, Worry.

X.

Xenophobia, Xerox, Xbox, Xmas, X-Ray, Xylophone

Y.

Yard, Year, Yellow, You, Your, Young, Yacht, Yesterday, Youth, Yield.

Z.

Zeal, Zenith, Zero, Zest, Zipper, Zone, Zoom, Zoo.

