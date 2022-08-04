Philip Daniel Bolden Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Philip Daniel Bolden is an American actor who was born on 19 March 1995. At this time his age is 25 years old. He is well known as Kevin Kingston in 2006 and 2007 film named “Are We There Yet.” His birthplace is New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

He was the student at the British American Drama located in Oxford, England. Philip got the degree of professional acting from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Bolden has mixed ethnicity and his parents’ names are Kenny Bolden and Kristen Bolden.

Career

Daniel started ger career with Tv commercials. His first acting role was noted in the fantasy comedy film Mystery Men and the king of Queens. After that, he also appeared in the comedy film Little Nicky and in the film “The Animal.”

Bolden continued with support roles and appeared in the television drama series “Play’d: A Hip Hop Story” (2002) and featured in the “Johnson Family Vacation in 2014. Philip Daniel Bolden earned a Young Artist Award Nomination for his work in the category for Best performance in the film Young Actor Age Ten or Younger. Moreover, his role was noted in How To Eat Fried Worms 2006 and Fly Me to the Moon 3D in 2008.

Philip Daniel Bolden Personal Details

Full Name Philip Daniel Bolden Date of Birth 19th March 1995 Age 26 years old Birthplace New Orleans, Louisiana USA Profession Actor Height 5’9” Weight 62kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Allen Aleisha Net Worth $5 million

Relationship Status

Philip Daniel Bolden married to Allen Aleisha. She was the co-star in the film “Are We There Yet.” Besides I, we don’t know about their dating history.

Net Worth

Daniel Bolden is a passionate actor and made an impressive amount of filmography and tv shows. Bolden is enjoying a good lifestyle. The estimated net worth of Philip Daniel Bolden is $5 million.