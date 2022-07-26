All details about young actor Oakes Fegley life and Career

The American actor Oakes Tonne Fegley was born November 11, 2004, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA. His breakthrough came when he appeared as a supporting character as Paul Swann in the 2014 drama film Fort Bliss. Oakes is also best known as Pete in the fantasy adventure Pete’s Dragon in 2016 and as young Theo Decker in the adaptation of the drama-film The Goldfinch in 2019, opposite Ansel Elgort.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Oakes Tonne Fegley

Date of birth: November 11, 2004

Place of birth: in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA

Age: 18 years

Horoscope: Scorpio

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 2 inches / 157 cm

Weight: 50 kg or 110 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $1 Million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Instagram: @ofegley

Twitter: @ofegley

Further details about Oakes Fegley

● The young talented actor was born to Michael Fegley and Mercedes. Oakes was raised in

a caring environment with his brothers. His younger brother’s name is Winslow Fegley;

he is also an actor.

● In 2014, Oakes made his acting debut in Fort Bliss as Paul Swann with Michelle

Monaghan and Ron Livingston. The drama film was directed by Claudia Myers and

released in 2014.

● He also appeared as the Young Judd Altman, played as an adult by American actor Jason

Bateman, in the comedy-drama movie This Is Where I Leave You, The film directed by

Shawn Levy and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and premiered on September 19,

2014.

● Later, Oakes portrayed Young Elias “Eli” Thompson in the 5th season of the HBO

crime-drama series Boardwalk Empire. He also appeared as Gabriel Hayward in CBS’

Person of Interest.

● Also, Oakes played the lead role of Pete in Walt Disney Pictures’ film Pete’s Dragon,

opposite Bryce Dallas Howard, Oona Laurence, and Robert Redford. The comedy film

was directed by David Lowery and released on August 12, 2016.

● In May 2017, it was announced that Oakes would join Robert De Niro in

TWC-Dimension’s comedy film The War with Grandpa.

● He has recently been working on various projects and busy filming upcoming projects

series and movies, including The Fabelmans, an upcoming American

semi-autobiographical drama film directed by Steven Spielberg, which will be released in

2022.

● Regarding Oakes’s relationship, he did not disclose anything about his personal life, or

perhaps he wants to keep it secret.

● According to private sources, the rising star has a net worth of one million dollars. He

gained a huge amount at a very young age through his film and television industry career.

● Oakes Fegley has a significant following on Instagram and Twitter, as 116k people follow

him on his IG profile with just five posts. On Twitter, he gained almost 7000 fans.