Cassandra Starr: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Cassandra Starr is an actress, encyclopedically honored because of her dynamic bents, modeling, dancing, and acting. She’s a well-trained actress, model, patron, and cotillion.

Cassandra Starr, one of the well-known celebrities, has many credits in the American film assiduity. She’s known for her places in pictures like Danny collins, Americans, The Gambler, and so on.

Along with acting, she’s working in modeling and drama, and she’s also seen dancing. She began her film career in the time 2012 since also she had an astonishing career.

Cassandra Starr Body Measurements

Her height is 5.8 feet. Also, Cassandra weighs 56 Kg.

Real Name: Cassandra Starr

Birth Date: 31st May 1993

Age (as of 2022): 29 Years

Birth Place: Maplecrest, New York, United States

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress, Model, Producer, Dancer

Religion: Christianity

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Height: 5 feet and 8 inches or (173 cm)

Weight: 56 kg or (125 lbs)

Body Measurements: 36-26-38 inches

Bra Size: 34D

Shoe Size: 7 (U.S.)

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Body Type: Slim

Professional Career

Being an all-around star, Cassandra Starr has established herself as a stylish icon in Hollywood, acting, product line, cotillion, or modeling. Her indefectible chops make her stand out. The stunning girl has been doing her stylish in her career life, which helped her gain a considerable addiction base.

Moreover, in 2012, she made her debut through all Wife Out’ in which she appeared as Coitus Mouser. Also, she made appearances in numerous TV series and shows, similar as; Horrible Heads 2 in 2014, ‘Neighbours in the same time, ‘Legit’ in 2013, ‘Silicon Valley, in 2014,‘Sons of Anarchy’in 2008, and numerous further that are worth watching.

Moreover, it seems she started her career at a young age. Piecemeal from acting, she made her career in the field of modeling and worked for numerous prominent brands. Also, she’s a well-trained cotillion and has worked with American Youth Ballet.

Despite being a pupil of Business Studies, she pursued a career in showbiz and came successful. That’s a big palm! She also produced music vids, short flicks, Television series, and much further. Also, she got featured in colorful magazines and got hype.

Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

She’s neither hitched nor in a relationship with notoriety. In addition, no former courting records and issues could be planted on the web. Nevertheless, many spots guarantee that she’s dating a celebrity, though nothing uncovers the names.

Net Worth

She has created loads of pay sources, including the Hollywood industry, demonstrating paid advancements via online media and entrapments. There are no actual details about her total net worth. Therefore, the most fulfilling one is nearly in the range of 250 thousand dollars to 500 thousand dollars.