Everything You Want To Know About Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is an Italian model and actress. She is perhaps well-known to American audiences for her character as Persephone in the science-fiction film The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Reloaded in 2003.

Bellucci began her profession as a fashion model, modeling for Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, before changing to Italian films and then American films and French films. She portrayed a Bride of Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola’s gothic romance film (1992), and Malèna Scordia in Malèna, the Italian-language romantic drama (2000).

In addition, she was also in the horror film Irréversible (2002) and The Passion of the Christ in 2004, in which she portrayed Mary Magdalene. In 2015, she played a Bond girl in the James Bond film Specter.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Monica Bellucci

Date of birth: 30 September 1964

Place of birth: Citta di Castello, Umbria, Italy

Age: 58 years

Nationality: Italian

Horoscope: Libra

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available

Net Worth: $45 million

●Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

●Weight: 63 kg or 143 lbs

●Bra size: 34 C

●Shoe size: 10 US

●Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

Further detail about Monica Bellucci

● On 30 September 1964, Monica Bellucci was born in Italy. She is the only kid of

Brunella Briganti and Pasquale Bellucci. She spent her childhood in the Lama of San

Giustino.

● In 1988, Bellucci left the Faculty of Law at the University of Perugia and went to one of

Europe’s fashion centers, Milan.

● By 1989, she became notable as a fashion model in Paris and across the Atlantic in New

York City.

● In 1990, Bellucci married Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso, but they separated

their ways after one and half years.

● Bellucci met French actor Vincent Cassel in 1996 on the film The Apartment.

● In 1999, they tied the knot and had two daughters, Deva Cassel (born 2004) and Léonie

Cassel (born 2010). On 26 August 2013, Bellucci and Cassel announced the news of their

divorce.

● She has played in many films from Hollywood and Europe like The Matrix Reloaded

(2003), Tears of the Sun (2003), and The Brothers Grimm (2005). Her other credits

include Le Deuxième souffle (2007), Shoot’ Em Up (2007), Don’t Look Back (2009), and

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010).

● Monica Bellucci’s net worth is $45 million. She has gathered a lot of wealth from her

career as an actress.