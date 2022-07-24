All You Need To Know About Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

American gym teacher Kazembe Ajamu Coleman (Born in 1960) is better known as the father of a famous American actress named Zendaya.
He is also working as a bodyguard of African-American descent. He married Claire Stoermer, and the couple has five children; and Zendaya is one of his children who is famous as an American actress, singer, and dancer.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: Samuel David Coleman
- Date of Birth: 1960
- Nickname: Kazembe Ajamu Coleman
- Birthplace: California,USA
- Age: 62 years old
- Profession: Gym teacher, Bodyguard
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: N/A
- Marital Status: Married, Claire Stoermer Coleman
- Net Worth: N/A
- Instagram: @kazembeajamu
All about the body measurements of Samuel David
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height: 5 ft 6 inch
- Weight : 82kg
- Eye Color: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Samuel David
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- Kazembe Ajamu is African-American with roots in Arkansas, while her wife, Claire Stoermer, has German and Scottish ancestry.
- The couple could not maintain their marriage life, and later, they filed for divorce and parted.
- Her daughter Zendaya started her successful journey as a child model and backup dancer, and she gained prominence for her role appearance in Shake It Up, as Rocky Blue (2010–2013).
- He is very overprotective of his daughter even though he also filters his daughter’s Facebook account from negative reviews by the Public.
- Kazembe Ajamu believes that if his daughter dates, she should keep that private from social media platforms.