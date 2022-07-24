All You Need To Know About Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

American gym teacher Kazembe Ajamu Coleman (Born in 1960) is better known as the father of a famous American actress named Zendaya.

He is also working as a bodyguard of African-American descent. He married Claire Stoermer, and the couple has five children; and Zendaya is one of his children who is famous as an American actress, singer, and dancer.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Samuel David Coleman

Date of Birth: 1960

Nickname: Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

Birthplace: California,USA

Age: 62 years old

Profession: Gym teacher, Bodyguard

Nationality: American

Horoscope: N/A

Marital Status: Married, Claire Stoermer Coleman

Net Worth: N/A

Instagram: @kazembeajamu

All about the body measurements of Samuel David

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 ft 6 inch

Weight : 82kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Samuel David

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality