Biography

All You Need To Know About Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

American gym teacher Kazembe Ajamu Coleman (Born in 1960) is better known as the father of a famous American actress named Zendaya.

He is also working as a bodyguard of African-American descent. He married Claire Stoermer, and the couple has five children; and Zendaya is one of his children who is famous as an American actress, singer, and dancer.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name:  Samuel David Coleman
  • Date of Birth: 1960
  • Nickname: Kazembe Ajamu Coleman
  • Birthplace: California,USA
  • Age: 62 years old
  • Profession: Gym teacher, Bodyguard
  • Nationality: American
  • Horoscope: N/A
  • Marital Status: Married, Claire Stoermer Coleman
  • Net Worth: N/A
  • Instagram: @kazembeajamu

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

All about the body measurements of Samuel David

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

  • Height: 5 ft 6 inch
  • Weight : 82kg
  • Eye Color: Black
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Samuel David

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality

  • Kazembe Ajamu is African-American with roots in Arkansas, while her wife, Claire Stoermer, has German and Scottish ancestry.
  • The couple could not maintain their marriage life, and later, they filed for divorce and parted.
  • Her daughter Zendaya started her successful journey as a child model and backup dancer, and she gained prominence for her role appearance in Shake It Up, as Rocky Blue (2010–2013).
  • He is very overprotective of his daughter even though he also filters his daughter’s Facebook account from negative reviews by the Public.
  • Kazembe Ajamu believes that if his daughter dates, she should keep that private from social media platforms.

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

