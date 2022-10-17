All you need to know about Lola Rose Sheen

Lola Rose Sheen is a child TV actress who is widely recognized as the second child of the world-known celebrity couple, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. He mostly appeared in 2006 for the first time on the reality television series VH1: All Access at the age of1 year. After that, this genius child actress has starred in 3 other television series.

She also starred with her mother on the reality television series 2008-09 Denise Richards: It’s Complicated and later in Radio Disney Music Awards 2013.

Reality television star’s latest appearance was in a very famous television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Gender: Female

Name: Lola Rose Sheen

Birthday: June 1, 2005

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, US

Age: 15 years

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Profession: TV actress

Parents: Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen

Siblings: Sam Sheen

Married/Single: Single

Instagram: Click Here

Height – N/A

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Light Brown

Body Measurements: not available

Facts About Lola Rose Sheen

