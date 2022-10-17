Biography

All you need to know about Lola Rose Sheen

By Faheem Haydar 1

Lola Rose Sheen is a child TV actress who is widely recognized as the second child of the world-known celebrity couple, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. He mostly appeared in 2006 for the first time on the reality television series VH1: All Access at the age of1 year. After that, this genius child actress has starred in 3 other television series.

She also starred with her mother on the reality television series 2008-09 Denise Richards: It’s Complicated and later in Radio Disney Music Awards 2013.

Reality television star’s latest appearance was in a very famous television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Gender: Female
  • Name: Lola Rose Sheen
  • Birthday: June 1, 2005
  • Place of Birth: Los Angeles, US
  • Age: 15 years
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Profession: TV actress
  • Parents: Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen
  • Siblings: Sam Sheen
  • Married/Single: Single
  • Instagram: Click Here

Lola Rose Sheen

All about the body measurements of Lola Rose

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

  • Height – N/A
  • Hair Color: Light Brown
  • Eye Color: Light Brown
  • Body Measurements: not available

Lola Rose Sheen

Facts About Lola Rose Sheen

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality 

  • The Television star was born in Los Angeles on June 1, 2005, and has White ethnicity. She holds American Nationality and has the zodiac sign Gemini.
  • She is the youngest daughter of mostly known Actors Denis Richards( Mother) and Charlie Sheen(Father).
  • She is 15 years old as of the current year and has an elder sister, Sam Sheen.
  • Likewise, Lola Rose Sheen has grandparents named Janet Sheen, Martin Sheen, Joni Richards, Irv Richards, and two aunties- Renée Estevez, Michelle Richards.
  • Furthermore, there are few details about her Education, Networth, and Social Media accounts.
Faheem Haydar

Faheem is the lead editor for The Tiger News. Faheem Haydar is a serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and digital marketing expert who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, content marketing, and more.

