All you need to know about Lola Rose Sheen

Lola Rose Sheen is a child TV actress who is widely recognized as the second child of the world-known celebrity couple, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. He mostly appeared in 2006 for the first time on the reality television series VH1: All Access at the age of1 year. After that, this genius child actress has starred in 3 other television series.
She also starred with her mother on the reality television series 2008-09 Denise Richards: It’s Complicated and later in Radio Disney Music Awards 2013.
Reality television star’s latest appearance was in a very famous television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Gender: Female
- Name: Lola Rose Sheen
- Birthday: June 1, 2005
- Place of Birth: Los Angeles, US
- Age: 15 years
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Profession: TV actress
- Parents: Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen
- Siblings: Sam Sheen
- Married/Single: Single
- Instagram: Click Here
All about the body measurements of Lola Rose
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height – N/A
- Hair Color: Light Brown
- Eye Color: Light Brown
- Body Measurements: not available
Facts About Lola Rose Sheen
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
- The Television star was born in Los Angeles on June 1, 2005, and has White ethnicity. She holds American Nationality and has the zodiac sign Gemini.
- She is the youngest daughter of mostly known Actors Denis Richards( Mother) and Charlie Sheen(Father).
- She is 15 years old as of the current year and has an elder sister, Sam Sheen.
- Likewise, Lola Rose Sheen has grandparents named Janet Sheen, Martin Sheen, Joni Richards, Irv Richards, and two aunties- Renée Estevez, Michelle Richards.
- Furthermore, there are few details about her Education, Networth, and Social Media accounts.