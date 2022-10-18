Peggy Blow Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Peggy Blow is a well-known German actress. On the famous series of Netflix “On My Block,” she got fame as Marisol Martinez, Ruby’s Abuela. Away from that, Blow has made multiple appearances on TV shows.

Personal Life and Family

Peggy is now 67 years old as of 2020. She was born on 5th June 1952, in Karlsruhe, Germany. And she celebrates her birthday every time on 5th June. She was really close to her father and mama, both of whom left her. She’s of mixed race.

Moreover, Peggy is a German national. In terms of education, she has a good education. And she has been cast in several flicks since the 1970s. Learn further about German actress Peggy’s age, height, weight, swain, family, net worth, and other intriguing data about her.

Body Measures

Peggy Blow’s height is unknown. She is 5.5 feet tall (165 cm). Furthermore, she weighs roughly 55 kg (121 lbs). Her body measures aren’t public knowledge. Likewise, she has dark brown eyes and golden hair.

Wiki

Real Name: Peggy Blow

Age: 68-years

Weight: 121 lbs (55 Kg)

Height: 5.5 feet or (1.65 m)

Profession: Actress

Marital Status: Unmarried

Nationality: American-German

Ethnicity: Mixed

Net Worth: Approximately 5 million dollars

Birthplace: West Germany

Professional Career

Peggy began her acting by working in the theater. And in 1978, her actual career began with the film “Rabbit Test.” Later on, in 1982, she worked in Penitentiary II. Moreover, she was cast as Ruby’s Abuela in the Netflix series On My Block in 2018. She has stated that her work as Ruby’s Abuela suggests her three aunts in Chicago.

Peggy got cast in the blockbuster teen comedy-drama series On My Block, playing Marisol Martinez, a grandmother to Ruby Martinez, a part played by Jason Genao.

And the series was created by Lauren Lungerich and vented on Netflix on 16th March 2018. The show follows a group of her buddies in the rough inner town of Los Angeles and finds their bond being tested once they begin high academy.

Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

She has not uncovered much about her romantic life. Besides all, Peggy is most likely single and unmarried.

However, she keeps her particular life 10 feet far from the media’s eye. She prefers not to mix her specific and professional lives. Likewise, it’s unknown whether she has any children at this time.

Net Worth

How important plutocrat does German actress Peggy Blow have? Her net worth is 5 million dollars approximately. And her primary source of income is acting.