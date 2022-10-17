Everything you need to know about Shura Baryshnikov

Aleksandra Lange “Shura” Baryshnikov is an American dancer, choreographer, dance educator, and actress. Shura is the head of Movement in the MFA Program in Acting and Directing at the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company.
Besides, she is an associate teacher in the Department of Theater Arts and Performance Studies at Brown University, teaching contact improvisation, movement, and dance.
She also was a choreographer and movement consultant for Trinity Repertory Company, Elemental Theater Collective, The Wilbury Theater Group. As a freelance dancer, Shura has performed with Heidi Henderson, Ali Kenner-Brodsky, and Betsy Miller.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Aleksandra Lange
- Nick name: Shura Baryshnikov
- Date of birth: March 5, 1981
- Place of birth: Stillwater, Minnesota, USA
- Age: 41 years
- Horoscope: Pisces
- Nationality: American
- Height: 5 ft 5 inches / 165 cm
- Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs
- Occupation: Dancer, choreographer, actress, educator
- Net Worth: $5-$10 Million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Bruce Bryan(ex)
- Instagram: @slbaryshnikov
Further details about Shura Baryshnikov
- Shura Baryshnikov is the daughter of ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and actress Jessica Lange. Her father is a Soviet Latvian-born Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor.
- Further, her mother is an American actress who is the 13th actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting.
- Shura is of Finnish descent through her maternal grandmother. She has five half-siblings, two on her mother’s side and three on her father’s side, including Anna Baryshnikov, an American actress.
- Additionally, Shura trained in classical ballet as a child and accompanied her mother to several filming places.
- During her time in high school, Shura competed in horse riding, swimming, running track, and playing field hockey.
- After that, she attended Marlboro College in Vermont, where she earned an American studies degree and also enrolled in theatre and contemporary dance. While at Marlboro College, Shura was a student in a cappella group Five-O’Clock Bells.
- She has danced with Elemental Theatre Collective, Aerplaye Dance, American Dance Legacy Initiative, Festival Ballet Providence, Bridge Rep of Boston, and Lostwax Multimedia Dance.
- Also, she joined faculty at Festival Ballet Providence School and has trained movement at Earthdance in Plainfield, Massachusetts, and at Salve Regina University, Connecticut College, Dean College, Rhode Island College, and MIT.
- Shura served as a dance teacher at the Moses Brown School and taught Viewpoints improvisational techniques with the SITI Company under Anne Bogart. She is one of the Actors’ Equity Association members.
- Moreover, Shura Baryshnikov and Danielle Davidson are co-founders of the Doppelganger Dance Collective.
- She was cast in Oscar Wilde’s Salome production at Boston’s Bridge Repertory Theater and starred as a member in Trinity Rep’s production of musical Oklahoma!
- Therefore, her performance credits have been presented by the RISD Museum, the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society, Providence Fringe Festival, and the Moving Arts Lab at Earthdance.
- It’s unknown when the beautiful dancer got married. However, she moved to Rhode Island in 2003 with her first daughter, Adah Bryan. After a couple of years, she gave birth to her second daughter, Ilse Bryan. But unfortunately, the union couldn’t sustain itself and ended with a divorce in 2008.
- Ever since she got divorced, the American choreographer hasn’t married again. Shura spent most of her time and energy looking after her daughters.
- The proud mother, Shura Baryshnikov elder daughter, graduated, and the younger one performs with an award-winning traveling youth circus.