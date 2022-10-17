Everything you need to know about Shura Baryshnikov

Aleksandra Lange “Shura” Baryshnikov is an American dancer, choreographer, dance educator, and actress. Shura is the head of Movement in the MFA Program in Acting and Directing at the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company.

Besides, she is an associate teacher in the Department of Theater Arts and Performance Studies at Brown University, teaching contact improvisation, movement, and dance.

She also was a choreographer and movement consultant for Trinity Repertory Company, Elemental Theater Collective, The Wilbury Theater Group. As a freelance dancer, Shura has performed with Heidi Henderson, Ali Kenner-Brodsky, and Betsy Miller.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Aleksandra Lange

Nick name: Shura Baryshnikov

Date of birth: March 5, 1981

Place of birth: Stillwater, Minnesota, USA

Age: 41 years

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 5 inches / 165 cm

Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

Occupation: Dancer , choreographer, actress, educator

Net Worth: $5-$10 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Bruce Bryan(ex)

Instagram: @slbaryshnikov

