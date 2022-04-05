Amanda Fuller Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Biography

Amanda fuller is a TV actress praised by fans and critics for her acting performance. She rose to fame by acting within the television series, the Last man standing. She began to pursue her career as an actress from childhood. And she started her career by acting in many television series and films. She started playing minor roles, but she started getting meaty roles to play in movies during a short span. There’s an extended list of TV series and films during which this lady has acted, but her performance has made an enormous mark during a few movies and series, including White and blue, Red, cheap Thrills, the Last Man Standing, and Grey’s Anatomy. She doesn’t disclose must about her private life. However, it’s rumored that she is dating David Krumholtz.

Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Amanda fuller Weight: 60 kg or (132 lbs)
  • Amanda fuller Height: 5 feet 5 inches
  • Amanda fuller Bra Size: 34 B
  • Amanda fuller Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Amanda fuller Body measurement: 36-25-37 Inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Amanda fuller Date of Birth: 27th August 1984
  • Amanda fuller Age: 35 years
  • Amanda fuller Nationality: American
  • Amanda fuller Horoscope: Virgo
  • Amanda fuller Eye color: Blue
  • Amanda fuller Profession: Actress
  • Amanda fuller Spouse/boyfriend: Matthew Bryan Feld

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

