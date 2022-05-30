Every Fact You Need To Know About Juliette Michele

Juliette Michele is a well-known web star and famous for transferring cosplay and craftsmanship photographs and recordings.

She is also popular as “Bishoujo Mom.” The amazing fact is that she does cosplay of imagination of mother; therefore, she has known all around the web as a dream mother.

She is a media influencer and loves to take new photographs. No biography is given about her. But we know that she is most popular for her solely wonderful body estimations.

According to our reports, she is still not involved with anyone. She has more than 400k followers on her business account. Moreover, Juliette has performed the plastic medical procedure and portrays herself as somebody who has a mother issue.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Juliette Michele

Date of birth: 26th November 1998

Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Age: 23 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope:

Nationality: American

Occupation: Social media influencer

Instagram: @thejuliettemichele

Net Worth: approx.: Not Known

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

Body measurements of Juliette Michele

Body measurements:

Weight: 68kg

Height: 5’4”

Shoe size: 5 US

Body measurements: 36-28-40

