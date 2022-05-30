How to Choose Clothes That Fit Perfectly?

Blog:

It is well known that how we look affects the way other people perceive us and respond to us. First impressions are harsh and can be hard to change over time. But how you dress up won’t only affect the way others perceive you, but also, impacts the way you perceive yourself. Using clothes that don’t seem to fit you can be the perfect way of playing a dirty trick on you.

Have you ever heard how a change of style can change your life? Well, in those tv shows where people get a makeover, the most common issue that fashion gurus found is that people do not choose clothes that fit them. Sometimes they select clothes that are way bigger than they need, or things go the other way around, and they pick clothes too tight. So, if you to start finding clothes that will fit you ideally, follow this advice:

Know your measures

That might sound a little bit odd, but believe us, this is a must if you want to get your clothes to fit you like a glove. Sometimes sizes tags are not accurate (because we know that sizes may vary from store to store). So, to avoid committing a mistake and getting a piece of cloth in the wrong size, you must take out the measuring tape and write your measurements right away. You can even make it a fun event if you invite your friends to come over to get your measurements before going to the mall to buy new outfits.

To get your measures right you should do the following:

Measure your height (it can be important for dresses, trousers, etc.)

Measure your shoulders

Then go to the bust (put the measuring tape on the fullest part of the bust to get this measure right)

Measure the waist (your waist would be almost two fingers above your belly button)

And don’t forget about your hip (put your feet together and measure the widest part of the hips)

Get to know your size tags

Standard size tags are a myth, because, as we have pointed out earlier, the sizes vary depending on every store or designer. Don’t get frustrated if in some stores your crop top size is S and, on another M., Remember that this is a matter that will be different for every clothing store, and now that you’re aware of this, you can sort this out.

Whenever you want to try to buy clothes from a new store, you’ll need to find out your size tag. But you can easily avoid trying on three different sizes of the same garment by using the size chart (this is the part in which knowing your measurement will help you out). Also, the size chart would be your best friend if you’re an avid online buyer.

Dress for your body shape

Do you know what’s extremely beautiful about the human body? That bodies come in various sizes and shapes. So, learning how to enhance your attributes would be a way to go. We are going to enlist the most common body types, but if you don’t feel as if you fit perfectly on anyone, then don’t get frustrated. Choose the one you feel most closely resembles your body.

These are the three most typical body shapes (however there are more than you can easily search online):

Hourglass body shape: Curvy body where the bust and hips are almost of the same size, and a thin waist would be part of the equation too. Choosing clothes that will define your waist more will be great for this body type, and to enhance its curves.

Pear body shape: Hips are wider than the bust, therefore, it will look like the shoulder are narrower in comparison to the hips. To create a visual balance, using accessories that will draw attention to the upper part of the body would be a must.

Apple body shape: The shoulder is wider than the hips, this body shape is also called the “inverted triangle”. To create a more balanced silhouette choosing tops that shape the waist is a good call. Also, open necklines will do, and choosing clothes that will choose those amazing legs and will draw attention to them is a must.

One last piece of advice…

After you have found out the clothes that best fit you, it would be time to buy smartly. Sometimes we go crazy and want to shop for everything in trend, but the reality is that those clothes can be not exactly what we want. There are ways to know how to step out of your fashion comfort zone without compromising your comfort and confidence. Just make sure that anything you choose relates to the image you’re trying to create, and you’ll be ready to go.

If you have the chance, try to work with a personal stylist. He or she will know which colours will work out better with your skin tone, the clothes that will be better for your body shape and will make it work with the style or image you want to reflect. Hiring a stylist professional can be a little expensive, but trust us, it will be worth it if you want to go for a change.