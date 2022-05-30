Every Fact You Need To Know About Stephanie Faracy

Stephanie Faracy is a popular American actress known for her roles in various movies like Heaven Can Wait, Scavenger Hunt, Blind Date, and many more. She was born on 1st January 1952 in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

She grew up in Elk grove village, Illinois, USA. Federacy also played the leading roles in sitcoms such as True Colors, in which her role was really appreciated.

According to sources, she is an unmarried woman and never mentioned her marital relationship on social media. Still, she enjoys her single life and does not share her personal life with anyone. She worked so hard in her life and earned wealth.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Stephanie Feracy

Date of birth: 1 January 1952

Place of birth: New York, United States

Age: 69 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @theloveblooms

Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Stephanie Feracy

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Weight: 62kg

Height: 5’6”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: Not Available

