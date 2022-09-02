Every Fact You Need To Know About Juan Rivera

Juan Rivera Saavedra is a well-known American singer and actor of Mexican heritage. He was born to Mexican parents, Rosa Saavedra and Pedro Rivera, in the United States. His father is also a well-known Mexican singer, actor, composer, performer, and record producer.

He is a member of one of the most prominent families, leading in regional Mexican music in the United States with outstanding talents and singers, including Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera, Lupillo Rivera, and businesswoman Rosie Rivera.

In addition, Juan’s songs “El Ser Equivocado” and “La Lampara” peaked on the Billboard Latin charts. On February 22, 1978, Juan was born in Long Beach, California, the United States.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Juan Rivera Saavedra

Date of birth: February 22, 1978

Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Age: 44 years

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Height: 6 ft 2 inches or 187 cm

Weight: 104 kg or 229 lbs

Occupation: Singer

Net Worth: $10 Million

Spouse/friend:

Instagram: @juanriveramusic

Twitter: @juanriveramusic

Further details about Juan Rivera