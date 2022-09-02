Every Fact You Need To Know About Juan Rivera

Juan Rivera Saavedra is a well-known American singer and actor of Mexican heritage. He was born to Mexican parents, Rosa Saavedra and Pedro Rivera, in the United States. His father is also a well-known Mexican singer, actor, composer, performer, and record producer.
He is a member of one of the most prominent families, leading in regional Mexican music in the United States with outstanding talents and singers, including Jenni Rivera, Chiquis Rivera, Lupillo Rivera, and businesswoman Rosie Rivera.
In addition, Juan’s songs “El Ser Equivocado” and “La Lampara” peaked on the Billboard Latin charts. On February 22, 1978, Juan was born in Long Beach, California, the United States.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Juan Rivera Saavedra
- Date of birth: February 22, 1978
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA
- Age: 44 years
- Horoscope: Pisces
- Nationality: American
- Height: 6 ft 2 inches or 187 cm
- Weight: 104 kg or 229 lbs
- Occupation: Singer
- Net Worth: $10 Million
- Spouse/friend:
- Instagram: @juanriveramusic
- Twitter: @juanriveramusic
Further details about Juan Rivera
- Juan Rivera is ranked among the most famous musicians, song creators, and singers.
- Further, Juan is one of the most handsome, charming, energetic, and talented American singers.
- Juan Rivera is also known as Juan Rivera Saavedra, and he is of Mexican ethnicity. Juan has black hair and dark brown eyes with a fit physique.
- He has five siblings Rosie Rivera and Jenni Rivera (sisters), Lupilo Rivera, Pedro Rivera Jr., and Gustavo Rivera (brothers).
- In 1996, Juan began his music career at the age of 16, releasing his first record, El Atizador. He also became a father at a very young age. His elder brother Jenni Rivera is also a famous Regional Mexican singer.
- Besides, he is also an actor who appeared in an episode of Cine Infantil, La Dinastia de Los Perez, in which he portrayed Jose Luis Perez in 1994. In 2001, he appeared with a different character in Jefe de Nadie.
- Discussing his personal life, Juan has been married four times so far. Firstly, he was married to Anna DeJuan, an Associate Professor, in 1989. After that, Juan married an actress Jennifer Garcia in 1997. Then, he tied the knot with Megan Jones in 2005.
- Currently, Juan Rivera wife Brenda Rivera. After more than 22 years of dating, Jua married Brenda in 2017.
- Juan Rivera’s net worth is calculated to be around 10 Million dollars as of 2022. He earned his wealth from his successful music career. His salary is still under review.
- Juan is using Instagram, where he has 541k followers as of January 2022. Plus, he joined Twitter in July 2019 and amassed 319k followers till now.