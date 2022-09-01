Every fact you need to know about Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo

Laura Bozzo is a well-known American host who got fame for her Spanish language chat program. The show aired on the Televisa Television network. She was born on 19 August 1951 in Callao, Peru. She got an education at San Marcos University in Lima and then went to the Central University of Venezuela, from where she received a degree in law and political science.
Basically, she is the host and lawyer. Laura presented different discussion programmers from the 1990s to 2000 in which Laura en America is the popular one. Moreover, she has been linked to the American language jerry springer show. She discusses the conflicts on a daily basis and sensitive topics. Laura became the appointed officer of the Instituto Nacional de Cultura in 1987 and, in 1992, became the regidor of metropolitan Lima.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo
- Date of birth: August 19, 1951
- Place of birth: Callao, Peru
- Age: 70years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Leo
- Nationality: Mexican
- Occupation: Lawyer and Host
- Instagram: @ laurabozzo
- Net Worth: approx.: $100,000
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Mario de la Fuente
All about the body measurements of the Laura Bozzo
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 56 kg
- Height: 5’4″
- Shoe size: N/A
- Body measurements: 33-24-35 in
Facts about Laura Cecilia Bozzo Rotondo
