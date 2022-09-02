Every fact you want to know about Jason Landau

Jason Landau is a famous actor from America. He is well-known for his roles in American Dreams (2002), Subway Café (2004), Sunset Junction, as well as a Personal Musical (2011). In the 2004 film Subway Café, Landau made his on-screen debut.
In 2004 he appeared first time on screen with the movie Subway Cafe a Louis. In addition to this, he also has few appearances in projects like Will & Grace, Entertainment Tonight, and Old Tricks.
Jason played the role of Jeff in Sunset Junction, a Personal Musical (2011), as a dancer in a comedy documentary Jackass Number Two (2006), and in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2017) as himself.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jason Landau
- Date of birth: April 12, 1977
- Place of birth: United States
- Age: 45 years
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Aries
- Occupation: Actor
- Spouse: Cheyenne Jackson
- Height: 5 feet 11 ins or 181 cm
- Weight: 80 kg or 176.5 lbs
- Instagram: @jasonrlandau
- Twitter: @jasonlandau
- Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million
Further detail about Jason Landau
- On April 12, 1977, Jason Landau was born in the United States.
- Landau concentrated on the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he enrolled in 2015 and graduated in 2018. Additionally, he went to the University of Pennsylvania in 2011, where he graduated with a Master of Urban Spatial Analytics (MUSA) in 2014. His accomplice’s Cheyenne Jackson, learned at Harvey Milk High School.
- In a television series named American Dreams, Jason Landau appeared alongside Tom Verica. From 2002 to 2004, he remained part of it and played the characters of Stu, Gwaky, Frankie, and over the dancer.
- After our examination, the public has no insights regarding his parents, and it is likewise not known whether he has any siblings.
- Jason Landau is transparently gay. Cheyenne Jackson is his better half. Jackson declared he was dating entertainer Jason Landau on his authority Instagram account in October 2013. They detailed their commitment in February 2014 and wedded in Encino, California, in September 2014.
- Cheyenne Jackson is a 47 years old American entertainer and artist. His credits include prominent roles in Broadway musicals, just as other stage jobs, film and TV jobs, music recordings just as concert singing.
- In October 2016, the two invited twins, a girl and a boy. They have demonstrated that relationships and life as a parent are above orientation and other conventional beliefs.
- Jason’s primary source of income is as an actor. His net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million.
- Jason is active on social media accounts. On Instagram, he has 65.8k followers.