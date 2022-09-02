Every fact you want to know about Jason Landau

Jason Landau is a famous actor from America. He is well-known for his roles in American Dreams (2002), Subway Café (2004), Sunset Junction, as well as a Personal Musical (2011). In the 2004 film Subway Café, Landau made his on-screen debut.

In 2004 he appeared first time on screen with the movie Subway Cafe a Louis. In addition to this, he also has few appearances in projects like Will & Grace, Entertainment Tonight, and Old Tricks.

Jason played the role of Jeff in Sunset Junction, a Personal Musical (2011), as a dancer in a comedy documentary Jackass Number Two (2006), and in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2017) as himself.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jason Landau

Date of birth: April 12, 1977

Place of birth: United States

Age: 45 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Aries

Occupation: Actor

Spouse: ​ Cheyenne Jackson

Height: 5 feet 11 ins or 181 cm

Weight: 80 kg or 176.5 lbs

Instagram: @jasonrlandau

Twitter: @jasonlandau

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million

Further detail about Jason Landau