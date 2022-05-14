All you need to know about Singer-Rapper-Trey Songz

American singer-rapper Trey Songz (November 28, 1984 ) is highly-famous for his Top Ten R&B/hip-hop hit ‘I Gotta Make It’ (2005). His albums’ Chapter V’ and ‘Trigga’ were massive hits that sold 135,000 copies and 105,000 copies and, respectively, peaked at #1 on the ‘Billboards 200.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson

Date of birth: November 28, 1984

Place of birth: Petersburg, Virginia, U.S

Age: 35 years old (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Height: 6’1” inches (187 cm)

Weight: 86 kg (189 lbs)

Occupation: Singer, Rapper

Marital Status: Unmarried

NetWorth: $12 million dollars

Instagram: @treysongz

Further details about Trey Songz

● Trey Songz was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to April Tucker and Claude Neverson Jr. In 1998; he joined Appomattox Regional Governor’s School Talent Show and mesmerized the large crowd, a precursor to his future success.

● After his first talent show, Trey participated in several talent shows. Trey impressed the record producer Troy Taylor with his singing ability on one such show, and he presented him with a recording contract with Atlantic Records.

● He released several mixtapes under his contract, and meanwhile, in 2003, he earned $100,000.

● In 2005, his debut single ‘Gotta Make It topped #21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and #87 on the Billboard Hot 100.

● In 2007, his album ‘Trey Day’ which featured Danja, Stargate, R. Kelly, and Jimmy & Terry Lewis debuted at #11 on the Billboard 200.

● The 2009 album ‘Ready’ went up to #3 on the Billboard albums chart, and even his musical style was club-ready hip-hop tracks and hyper-sexual.

● In 2010, he released his breakthrough album Passion, Pain, and Pleasure’, which became his biggest hit, ranking #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

● In 2011, his album ‘Inevitable’ came out and debuted at #4 on the Billboard’s Top Hip-Hop R&B Albums chart.

● His 2012 album ‘Chapter V’ landed at #10 in the UK and number one in the US Billboard 200.

● In 2014, he came out with his album ‘Trigga’ which became his second album to achieve this feat, ranking #1 on the US Billboard 200. It was his second album to achieve this feat.

● He received the title of ‘Best R&B/Soul Artist Male’ on the Soul Train Music Awards show (2010 and2014) and ‘Much Vibe Hip-Hop Video of the Year’ on the Much Music Video Awards show.

FAQs

Q: Who is Trey Songz?

A: Trey Songz is an American Singer, Rapper, and Actor.

Q: How Tall is Trey Songz?

A: 187cm (in feet inches- 6′ 1′′)

Q: Where is Trey Songz from?

A: Petersburg, Virginia, United States

Q: Is Trey Songz active on social media?

A: Yes, He is pretty active on the social media platform. On Instagram, he has 13.3m

Followers and 2516 Posts.