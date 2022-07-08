Everything you want to know about Jaycee Shakur

Jaycee Shakur was born between 1993 to 1996 in the United States. Jaycee is a famous TikTok star, social media personality, entrepreneur, Instagram sensation, and media face. She became prominent after claiming herself as the daughter of late Tupac Shakur, the famous American rapper.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jaycee Shakur

Date of birth: b/w 1993-1996

Place of birth: United States

Age: 29-26 Years

Horoscope: Not available

Nationality: American

Height: 5 feet 7

inches or 173.7 cm

Weight: 59 kg or 130 lbs

Occupation: TikTok

star, social media personality

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not available

Instagram: @Jayceeshakur

Twitter: @boogie_baby_

Tiktok: @boogiebentley

YouTube: Boogie Bentley

Net Worth: $1-$2 million

Further detail about Jaycee Shakur

● Jaycee went to a local private school for fundamental studies in her native region and attended local New York High School for her high school studies.

● On July 20, 2021, she uploaded a video on TikTok in which Jaycee claimed that she was the daughter of rapper Tupac Shakur. On her Instagram account, she posted a childhood picture of herself with Tupac and tagged ‘Father & Daughter’ on 20 August 2020.

● This claim made people astonished and forced to believe it. Many people are interrogating her about where she was all these years. Some think that there is so much similarity between their appearances.

● She has also posted pictures with her grandparents, Billy Garland and Afeni Shakur. Tupac was the best-known rapper, singer, musician, artist, and lyricist from the United States. He was notable by his stage name ‘Pac2’.

● There is no information regarding her siblings. She has African-American ethnical background and is Christian by religion.

● Jaycee keeps her life private. There is no evidence of whether she is dating someone or not. According to her IG bio, Jaycee is the CEO of administration. Moreover, she is also accessible on TikTok, where she posts her daily life, trending, and comedy videos. She has 247.4k followers on her TikTok account.

● On 04 November 2012, Jaycee started her YouTube career. She has 229 subscribers. She often uploaded funny and prank videos with

● her friends and mother, such as the lottery ticket winner prank, Ignoring mom prank, and others.

● On 05 June 2013, she posted her first video under ‘Cup Song “Black People Version.” The video got 5,030 views and 77 likes.

● It seems that she is living a comfortable life at her home, as per her videos. She earns a good income from her TikTok videos,

● YouTube, and social media handles. She has a net worth of about 1-2 million dollars.

● Jaycee follows the movement of Black Lives Matter via her social media account.