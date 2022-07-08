Every fact you need to know about Kathryn Eastwood 

Kathryn Ann Reeves is a famous writer and actress. She was born on 2 February 1988 in Carmel, California, USA. She is recognized as a celebrity child and daughter of Academy Award-winning actor and director Clint Eastwood.
Kathryn belongs to a rich family and has always been a millionaire. Kathryn’s own net worth is also $1 million made from the industry. However, her father has an impressive net worth which is $375 million. She also has an elder brother who is also an actor Scott Clinton Reeves. She graduated with a Bachelor of Art.
Her parents’ names are Clint and Jacelyn, and they met with each other in the 1980s. They dated from 1984 to 1988 and disclosed the relationship in 1990. Kathryn Eastwood made an appearance in the special tv show Miss Golden Globe in 2005; after that, Clint’s daughter started her career as an actress and performed in the 2014 musical drama Jersey Boys. In her other popular films, Mrs. and Mrs. Muse: Retribution, House Slave, American Virus, and many others are included.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Kathryn Eastwood
- Date of birth: 2 February 1988
- Place of birth: Carmel, California USA
- Age: 33 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Aquarius
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress and Writer
- Instagram: @katrednc
- Net Worth: approx.: $1M
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
- Weight: 75 kg
- Height: 5’6″
- Shoe size: N/A
- Body measurements: N/A
Facts about Kathryn Eastwood
