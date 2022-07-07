Every Detail You Want To Know About Jade Jordan
Jade Jordan is the elder child of Erick Jordan, who was appeared with an AR-15 on the 21st of November, 2021, in Kenosha.
Jade Jordan is one of the two kids of Erick Jordan. She resembles her father, both in characteristics and appearance. Jade and Erik were seen ahead of the mass of the protesters with armed weapons in each of their hands over the raging protest on Kyle Rittenhouse.
She was depicted with an AR-15 on the hands of a girl of such a young age; it is quite unusual for the people; however, the brave daughter was there to protect the protests and support her father. Jade was born in the year 2005, but her exact date of birth is not available on the Internet.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jade Jordan
- Date of birth: Not available
- Place of birth: 2005
- Age: 17 Years (as of 2022)
- Horoscope: Not available
- Nationality: American
- Net Worth: Not available
Further details about Jade Jordan
- Jade Jordan is the daughter of the Jordan family. She has a younger brother who is nine years old. His name is Daemon Jordan.
- Both the siblings are guided by their father, Erik Jordan, to handle guns and patrolling from a quite early age.
- She adores her younger brother. Apart from that, she attends her salsa dance classes with her friends.
- It might seem quite unusual to see a 17-year-old girl holding an AR-15. But note down the fact that she was trained to use these weapons from 4 years of age.
- Nevertheless, Erick Jordan also explained that the child was not allowed to use firearms until she was 14 years old. The teenager who is in her sweet 17 is a real girl with courage who is in the field of her work rather than anywhere else.
- Both daughter and 51-year-old father caught the eye when the team of Jordan’s father-daughter took over the raging protest on Kyle Rittenhouse.
- The 51 years old Erick appeared with his daughter Jade to provide security to the Kyle Rittenhouse.
- They were officially hired for the protection of protestors. After Rittenhouse was accused of the murder of two white men and the injury of many others, he was found not guilty under his charges.
- She is used to helping her father in his security job. On the night of Kyle’s gunshot, Jade and her father guarded some other restaurant and parking lot of the suspected robbery.
- Jade Jordan is not active on any social media platforms, including Instagram, except her Facebook account. But she is the major highlight after her presence in the mass protection of protestors.