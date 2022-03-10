Jac Collinsworth Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Jac Collinsworth is the son of a former NFL player and 15 time Sports Emmy Award-winner Cris Collinsworth. He managed and overcame Cris’s expectations and became a respected Tv personality.

The father and son worked together, and in March 2020, Collinsworth signed with NBC. Jac Collinsworth was born on 13 February 1995 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, USA. He is well known because of his eight seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals.

He has three siblings, and his brother Austin also played football at Notre Dame. Jac attended Notre Dame University and got a degree in film and theatre in May 2017.

Career

Your sports career began when you were at Notre Dame. he interviewed players on the weekly podcast Showtime’s A Season with Notre Dame Football.

Jac covered a program for the NFL Network called Notre Dame Pro Day from 2016 to 2017. No doubt his hosting at ESPN was amazing, and he also worked as the host of ESPN’s ACC Network The Hurdle in 2019.

Jac Collinsworth Personal Details

Full Name Jac Collinsworth Date of Birth 13 February 1995 Age 25 years old Birthplace Fort Thomas, Kentucky, U.S.A Profession Sports broadcaster Height 5’8” Weight 83 kg Shoe Size 8 US Spouse Married Net Worth $250K

Relationship Status

Jac is a very private person and does not like to share personal details. He is a married guy, but we don’t have any information about his wife.

Once, rumors said that Nicole De Francisco was his longtime girlfriend, but that was not true.

Net Worth

According to sources, the salary that Jac got is $75000, and the estimated net worth is $20million.