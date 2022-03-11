Kaitlyn Bernard Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Kaitlyn Bernard is a young actress, and best knows for her role in the Netflix series Stephen King adaptation 1922 and Abigail in the family drama. She was born on 28 November in Canada.

In her most popular movies and tv series, The professor, The healer, and Homekilling Queen are included. One of her roles was really appreciated in the thriller series named the Coler Rose.

She is an amazing actress, and on behalf of her performance, she won Joey Award 2017 for The Best principal and supporting ActressActress in the feature film 13 and over. Moreover, she also won the award in the film Cadence.

Bernard real name Kaitlyn Bernard Bernard Birthday 28 November 2000 Bernard Age 19 Bernard gender Female Bernard height 5’3” Bernard Nationality Canadian Bernard Ethnicity White Bernard profession Actress Bernard Husband/ Boyfriends Dylan Schmid Bernard Net Worth N/A Bernard Instagram @kaithlynbernard

Facts