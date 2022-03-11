Kaitlyn Bernard Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Kaitlyn Bernard is a young actress, and best knows for her role in the Netflix series Stephen King adaptation 1922 and Abigail in the family drama. She was born on 28 November in Canada.
In her most popular movies and tv series, The professor, The healer, and Homekilling Queen are included. One of her roles was really appreciated in the thriller series named the Coler Rose.
She is an amazing actress, and on behalf of her performance, she won Joey Award 2017 for The Best principal and supporting ActressActress in the feature film 13 and over. Moreover, she also won the award in the film Cadence.
|Bernard real name
|Kaitlyn Bernard
|Bernard Birthday
|28 November 2000
|Bernard Age
|19
|Bernard gender
|Female
|Bernard height
|5’3”
|Bernard Nationality
|Canadian
|Bernard Ethnicity
|White
|Bernard profession
|Actress
|Bernard Husband/ Boyfriends
|Dylan Schmid
|Bernard Net Worth
|N/A
|Bernard Instagram
|@kaithlynbernard
Facts
- Kaitlyn Bernard was born in 2000, and now she is only 21 years old.
- She was born and raised in China and completed her education in the local school.
- She and her sister Emily are both native American.
- Kaitlyn won the Joey Award for Best supporting ActressActress in 2017.
- Her relationship became famous with fellow actor Dylan Schmid. He is famous due to ABC’s series “ Once Upon a Time.”
- Kaitlyn started acting when she was only three years old. She always feels a love for performing arts and musical theatre.
- In another award-winning movie, “ No Men Beyond this Beyond,” also came in 2015.
- The young ActressActress looks beautiful and gorgeous.
- Kaitlyn is active on social media and has an Instagram account where she has more than10k followers.
- One of other amazing works of Kaitlyn is in the short movie Pup was noted.