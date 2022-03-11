Biography

Kaitlyn Bernard Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

By Sadia Nazir 203

Kaitlyn Bernard is a young actress, and best knows for her role in the Netflix series Stephen King adaptation 1922 and Abigail in the family drama. She was born on 28 November in Canada.

In her most popular movies and tv series, The professor, The healer, and Homekilling Queen are included. One of her roles was really appreciated in the thriller series named the Coler Rose.

She is an amazing actress, and on behalf of her performance, she won Joey Award 2017 for The Best principal and supporting ActressActress in the feature film 13 and over. Moreover, she also won the award in the film Cadence.

Kaitlyn Bernard legs

Bernard real name Kaitlyn Bernard
 Bernard Birthday 28 November 2000
Bernard Age 19
 Bernard gender Female
Bernard height 5’3”
 Bernard Nationality Canadian
 Bernard Ethnicity White
 Bernard profession Actress
 Bernard Husband/ Boyfriends Dylan Schmid
 Bernard Net Worth N/A
 Bernard Instagram @kaithlynbernard

Facts

Kaitlyn Bernard height

  • Kaitlyn Bernard was born in 2000, and now she is only 21 years old.
  • She was born and raised in China and completed her education in the local school.
  • She and her sister Emily are both native American.
  • Kaitlyn won the Joey Award for Best supporting ActressActress in 2017.
  • Her relationship became famous with fellow actor Dylan Schmid. He is famous due to ABC’s series “ Once Upon a Time.”
  • Kaitlyn started acting when she was only three years old. She always feels a love for performing arts and musical theatre.
  • In another award-winning movie, “ No Men Beyond this Beyond,” also came in 2015.
  • The young ActressActress looks beautiful and gorgeous.
  • Kaitlyn is active on social media and has an Instagram account where she has more than10k followers.
  • One of other amazing works of Kaitlyn is in the short movie Pup was noted.

Kaitlyn Bernard hair

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Skylyn Beaty Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography

Jac Collinsworth Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Jennifer Pfautch Body Measurements, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth

Biography

Serinda Swan Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.