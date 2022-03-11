Ellie Kemper Body measurement, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Ellie Kemper is a famous Canadian and actress who was born on 2 May 1980 in Kansas City. She played the role of writer and is famous for her amazing performance in the television series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Her father, David Woods, was a chairman of a company named Commerce Bancshares, and her mother, Dorothy Ann. She attended John Boroughs School and developed an interest in theatre and comedy.

She went to English at Princeton University. She was then graduated from Oxford University in England in 2002. Ellie entertained the audience with her acting skills in the films like 2 Jump streets and Bridesmaids.

Moreover, she developed an interest in acting and comedy at a very young age and decided to continue her acting career. She also made an appearance in many television shows and gained a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Ellie married Michael Koman in 2012. She revealed her pregnancy in April 2016. The couple has a son named James Miller Koman.

Ellie Kemper Body measurements

Ellie Kemper Weight: 57 Kg

Ellie Kemper Height: 165 cm

Ellie Kemper Bra size: 32B

Ellie Kemper Shoe size: 9 US

Ellie Kemper Body measurements: 34-24-34

Personal Information

Ellie Kemper Birth: May 2, 1980

Ellie Kemper Age: 20

Ellie Kemper Nationality: USA

Ellie Kemper Horoscope: Taurus

Ellie Kemper Spouse/Boyfriend: Michael Koman

Ellie Kemper Eye color: Brown

Ellie Kemper Hair color: Dark brown