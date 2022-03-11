Biography

Ellie Kemper Body measurement, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Ellie Kemper is a famous Canadian and actress who was born on 2 May 1980 in Kansas City. She played the role of writer and is famous for her amazing performance in the television series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Her father, David Woods, was a chairman of a company named Commerce Bancshares, and her mother, Dorothy Ann. She attended John Boroughs School and developed an interest in theatre and comedy.

She went to English at Princeton University. She was then graduated from Oxford University in England in 2002. Ellie entertained the audience with her acting skills in the films like 2 Jump streets and Bridesmaids.

Moreover, she developed an interest in acting and comedy at a very young age and decided to continue her acting career. She also made an appearance in many television shows and gained a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Ellie married Michael Koman in 2012. She revealed her pregnancy in April 2016. The couple has a son named James Miller Koman.

Ellie Kemper Body measurements

Ellie Kemper height

 

Ellie Kemper Weight: 57 Kg
Ellie Kemper Height: 165 cm
Ellie Kemper Bra size: 32B
Ellie Kemper Shoe size: 9 US
Ellie Kemper Body measurements: 34-24-34

Personal Information

Ellie Kemper face

Ellie Kemper Birth: May 2, 1980
Ellie Kemper Age: 20
Ellie Kemper Nationality: USA
Ellie Kemper Horoscope: Taurus
Ellie Kemper Spouse/Boyfriend: Michael Koman
Ellie Kemper Eye color: Brown
Ellie Kemper Hair color: Dark brown

Ellie Kemper lips

