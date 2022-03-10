Biography

Jennifer Pfautch Body Measurements, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth

The American publicist Jennifer Pfautch was born in 1980 in Sanit Louis, Missouri.  Jennifer works at Paradigm Talent Agency as a publicist and owns a blog where she writes motivational blogs called MrsJaeh. She also shares similar posts on her Instagram account.

Before that, Jennifer worked as an assistant at the Creative Artists Agency from 2004 to 2005. She also persuaded Omari to the role of James Ghost St. Patrick in the thriller series. Moreover, he also won the 50th NAACP  Image Awards In the category of Best Actor Award.

Jennifer Pfautch Body Measurements

Jennifer Pfautch height

 Full Name Jennifer Pfautch
 Date of Birth 1980
 Age 41 years old
 Birthplace Saint Louis, Missouri
 Profession publicist
 Height 5’10”
 Weight 63 kg
 Bra Size 34 B
Body Measurements 35-28-36
 Shoe Size 8 US
 Spouse Omari Hardwick
 Net Worth $1.8 million

Personal Life

Jennifer Pfautch married Omari Hardwick in 2012, and he belongs to a black race. She also addressed this on her Instagram account and said that interracial marriages are not a problem and people must be open about it. Now the couple has two children.

The couple faced criticism many times because of interracial marriage. However, they both stand strong with each other. Even some people messaged Omari and called Jennifer ugly, but he ignored him and stood along with her.

Net Worth

The Estimated net worth of the social media influencer is almost $1.8 million. She is living a happy life. You can follow her on social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. She has a massive fan following on her accounts.

