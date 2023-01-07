How do I choose the best Smart TV 36 inches?

In the past, many people have asked this question, and it is not an easy one to answer. Your choice depends on a number of factors, including the size and price of the television. The purpose of this article is to provide you with information on which is the best smart TV 36-inch in 2022 according to your needs and budget.

According to our research, we have found five different models with varying prices from various brands that are appropriate for different budgets, so let’s take a closer look at them! Many people still prefer the 36-inch alternative when buying a new TV or adding a TV to their bedrooms, their kitchens, or their study rooms despite the fact that TV screen sizes have increased.

The smaller models were left behind by vendors who chose to focus on larger TVs such as 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. If you are looking for a new 36 inch smart TV, you will find hundreds of shoddy ones next to it with little value added.

Nowadays, choosing the cheapest Smart TV 36 inch is not as easy as it used to be. There have been a number of new brands that have created smart TVs to that extent. For this range of costs, they offer unbelievable features and simplify the purchasing process.

The fact that you have a limited budget means that you will not be able to purchase the best television, and the value of your investment should be considered. There is nothing more impressive than a smart television that pays for itself.

In today’s televisions, a number of intelligent features are available. Moreover, voice controllers and firmware upgrades have enabled the features of smart TVs to expand rapidly, enhancing the user experience via your home network. Although it is difficult to find a completely new OLED TV at this price range – unless you go for a much older model at the end of the guide – there are still plenty of quality models available at this price range.

Following is the list of some top 5 best 36 inches television of 2022:

LG C2 OLED TV

SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch Resolution 4K Panel type OLED Smart TV webOS HDR HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision

The LG C2 OLED retains the top spot in our list of the best TVs after dropping a few spots last year. In comparison to the LG C1 OLED, this year’s model has been improved in several areas. For 2022, improvements include the new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor, which offers better object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping.

Moreover, the TV upscale stereo content into 7.1.2-channel sound, giving you ‘virtual surround sound’. Even though we weren’t convinced by the claims of virtual surround sound, the audio performance is good for a flatscreen TV, and the different sound profiles should allow you to find one that suits your needs.

Additionally, the C2 OLED takes forward the four HDMI 2.1 ports that it inherited from the C1 OLED, so it’s compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. However, the LG C2 isn’t perfect. As compared to the new QD-OLED models, LG’s off-axis color saturation does decrease a bit when you move off-axis. IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+ are not supported.

While there are a number of flatscreen TVs that offer higher resolutions right now, such as the Samsung QN900B, which offers 8K resolution, as well as the LG G2 OLED, which has a slightly higher peak brightness, this is the best TV you can buy for the price.

Samsung QN900B

SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch Resolution 4K Panel type Neo QLED / Mini LED Smart TV Eden (Tizen) HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

There is no doubt in our minds that the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is on another level of performance when it comes to 8K. In terms of design, Samsung’s new Neo QLED 8K TV offers stunning picture quality, outstanding color and brightness, terrific sound, and outstanding black levels.

In case you are unfamiliar with Samsung’s ‘Quantum’ Mini LEDs, they are approximately 1/40th the thickness of a regular LED, which allows thousands of smaller LEDs to be packed together more tightly, resulting in much more precise dimming zones and black levels that are virtually identical to OLEDs.

As LEDs are smaller, they are capable of achieving greater precision and less blooming, which should prevent or greatly reduce the phenomenon where bright areas of the screen unnaturally bleed over into darker ones. Using Samsung’s Multi-Intelligence AI up-scaling, the QN900A produces consistently better images than its source because it makes use of Samsung’s AI.

Therefore, why is it ranked at number three? The Samsung 2022 TV range features the new Smart Hub UI across its top models. The new interface consists of a Google TV-inspired home screen that provides recommendations based on your streaming subscriptions and apps. Unfortunately, the transition to a full-screen, content-rich home menu has created some frustration.

There is no longer a simple way to adjust settings or switch viewing modes on the fly – you need to leave what you are watching or playing when you bring up the home screen, navigate to the sidebar menu, and then navigate to the separate settings menu in order to perform actions that were previously just a few button presses away. It may seem like a minor issue, but if you intend to win the top spot on our list of the best TVs, you need a good smart TV platform.

Hisense U8H

SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution 4K Panel type QLED Smart TV Google TV HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

U8H’s most notable feature is the mini-LED backlight, which was first implemented in LCD TVs by rival TCL, and was quickly adopted by Samsung, LG, and Sony. A major benefit of mini-LEDs is their high brightness, which the U8H series provides in abundance.

However, the high brightness of the U8H is not the only feature that impresses. On the 65-inch model, there are 504 local dimming zones, which produce deep and detailed blacks. Backlight blooming is a common artifact with LED-backlit TVs that have local dimming, but it’s the exception rather than the rule.

The U8H series supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, so it can handle any HDR format you stream or feed to it, and it also offers a Filmmaker mode that most accurately reproduces out-of-the-box color.

Additionally, the U8H offers extensive support for next-generation gaming consoles: in addition to its 120 Hz display, it offers Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and FreeSync Premium Pro. While there is a lot to say about the U8H series, the most important takeaway is that Hisense offers great value.

Sony X90J

SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Resolution 4K Panel type LCD, LED Smart TV Google TV HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

In our opinion, the Sony X90J is one of the best televisions available for gamers. It provides excellent image quality, thanks in part to the new Cognitive XR processor found in Sony’s top-of-the-line 2022 sets.

As a Google TV smart platform, the X90J features easy setup, broad app support, and Google Cast support. Furthermore, the film is equipped with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

In terms of gaming, the X90J has a 120Hz panel with 4K resolution along with two full-spec HDMI 2.1 connectors for your Xbox Series X and PS5, with VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode, for sub-10ms lag). For the benefit of its 2.1 specification, make sure that ‘Enhanced format’ is enabled for your HDMI port in the picture settings.

Although the X90J has some flaws, including poor off-axis viewing and difficulty with direct daylight, it will no doubt be outperformed by the X95J, which costs approximately $100 more. It is still possible to obtain stellar performance at an affordable price with the Sony X90J.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED

SPECIFICATIONS

Screen size 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch Resolution 4K Panel type QLED Smart TV Tizen HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+

In 2021, the Samsung QN90A was one of the first 4K screens to use the company’s Neo QLED panels that boast a higher density of light emitting diodes per square inch than previous generations.

Samsung has created a brighter TV than ever, if that is even possible, and one that displays a fascinating array of colors.

Neo QLED TVs are all equipped with Samsung’s higher-end Neo Quantum Processor 4K, which employs a neural network to analyze images for better HD upscaling and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ to handle motion better.

Although, there are a few looming issues this year that we cannot ignore, such as a slightly wobbly pedestal stand and surprisingly poor sound.

Furthermore, there is still no support for Dolby Vision, which means that you will be limited to HDR10 on Netflix and HDR10+ elsewhere.