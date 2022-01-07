5 things to consider when buying a TV 

With so many TV choices on the market, it is normal to get overwhelmed at the large variety to choose from, especially if you hold no knowledge in the TV department and are the least tech-savvy person when it comes to modern technology. It is not always a case of walking into a store, seeing a nice TV, and taking it home. There are several other factors to consider when buying a TV and we are about to discover them in more depth.

Size

The bigger the better is not always the right solution when it comes to selecting your new TV size. The most common sizes selected for a TV are between 32 to 55 inches, however, if you have a larger wall and room space, the choices are endless and you can opt for a larger TV of 70 inches and beyond. To ensure you are selecting the right size, check out the dimensions of your wall space as well as the distance of the TV to your seating area to ensure that the TV is not too dominating in the selected area.

Wall mount

Although many people opt for a classic TV stand or unit, it is more common nowadays to mount your TV to your wall for a modern, less cluttered look. It also makes it easier if you have kids or pets, meaning that the risk of moving around the TV, and potentially damaging it is low. Selecting the most suitable wall mount is an extremely important thing to consider when buying a TV to avoid future complications or damage to the TV and/or its surroundings. When selecting your wall mount it is important to ensure that this can hold the size of your TV and can also link in with the mounting holes in the back of the TV. Do not try to mount your TV by yourself! This is not a one-man job and to ensure the job is done correctly, call in a professional from mikeharrisaerialandsatellite.co.uk. Mounting your TV correctly should avoid any future internal or external damage, meaning that the lifespan of your TV is prolonged.

Normal TV or smart TV

Choosing between a normal TV or a smart TV is important to consider when buying a TV, as the viewer must contemplate how much they will use the new TV and what purposes they will use it for. If you have a strong internet connection, enjoy watching what you want when you want, and prefer a large selection of apps and streaming services to choose from, a smart TV should be your go-to option when narrowing down what type of TV to buy. All that is left to consider from here is what brand and model to go for. If you are looking for a TV to fill a gap in a home that already features a few smart TVs, or if you are not a big TV user and only need it to pass time by watching a few different channels, a standard TV is your best bet. Again, from here, the buyer is best to consider brands and models before selecting one to purchase and this, therefore, eliminates the need to ensure you have secure working WIFI. With a normal TV, it is important to ensure you have a working aerial or satellite, the professionals at mikeharrisaerialandsatellite.co.uk will be able to make any replacements or installments to your aerial or satellite.

Timing

As a TV can be an expensive purchase, we would advise you to purchase your TV at certain points within the year to receive a larger discount. When it comes to Black Friday in November, TVs are undoubtedly one of the main products that have the largest discounts. The technology giant, Amazon, has also enforced Amazon Prime Day, which allows buyers to access a variety of massive deals specifically on tech products such as TVs, meaning that they can be purchased much cheaper than regular retail price.

Brand

Although there are a few leading brands within the TV market, for example, Samsung, LG, and Sony, as well as many others, it can be hard to consider all options and the benefits of each brand and model. The higher quality brands offer higher quality TVs, and it is important to consider what specific features you would like to have on your TV. For example, Samsung TVs are best suited in bright rooms, whereas Sony TVs are known to produce a brilliant display of colour and great picture quality. So, when considering buying a TV, to narrow brands down, you are best to evaluate, what features are the most important to have within a TV?