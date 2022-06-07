All You Want To Know About Dee Snider’s wife, Suzette Snider

Suzette Snider is a Reality Star, make-up artist, and costume designer in the Hollywood industry. Suzette is also known as the wife of the famous De Snider. He is an American singer, songwriter, radio personality, and actor.

In addition, Suzette’s work has won the admiration of some of the industry’s greatest experts. Her most valuable designs were included in projects like April Fools’ Day in 2013, Howard Stern Show in 1987, and Behind the Scenes in 2011.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Suzette Snider

Date of birth: September 16, 1960

Place of birth: Long Island, New York

Age: 62 years

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Height: 5 ft 5 inches / 165 cm

Weight: 58 kg or 127.8 lbs

Occupation: Make-up Artist, Costume Designer

Net Worth: $1 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Dee Snider (m. 1981)

Instagram: @justsuzette

Twitter: @Suzette_Snider

Further details about Suzette Snider

● Suzette is an American famous pre-eminent client designer. She became the center of media attention after getting married to the famous American star jockey Dee Snider.

● Her husband is a famous Metal vocal artist who was once listed 83 among the top 100 Metal Vocal artists. Snider rose to fame after becoming a member of the band Twister Sister.

● Suzette is a native of Long Island and raised in New York. Further, she belongs to the White ethnicity.

● The details regarding Suzette’s education, parents, and siblings are obscure. However, it is known that Suzette had a brother, Vincent, who was murdered back in 2003.

● She is primarily known as a hairstylist, costume designer, and make-up artist by profession. Back in the day, Suzette worked as the head of a make-up artist for the Metal band Twisted Sister. Her husband, Dee Snider, was a lead vocalist and songwriter of the band, and that is probably the time when they started their relationship.

● Moreover, Suzette has also worked in a few television shows like “The Howard Stern Show” in 1987 and Growing Up Twisted in 2010.

● Concerning her marriage, Suzette and Dee Snider exchanged their vows on October 21, 1981. They have been standing strong ever since and have lived over 41 years of married life together.

● From their marriage, Suzette and Snider have been blessed with four children, who are all grown-up adults. Their eldest son, Jesse Blaze Snider, was born in the same year as they got married. The other three kids’ names are Shane Royal Snider, Cody Blue Snider, and Cheyenne Jean Snider.

● A rough estimation of Suzette’s net worth is 1 million dollars. On the contrary, Snider has a net worth of 10 million dollars as of 2022.

● Suzette Snider is active on social media platforms. Plus, she has more than 4000 followers and 7000 followers on Twitter.