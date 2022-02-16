Danielle Bregoli Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Danielle Bregoli is an American singer, rapper, and internet sensation born on 26 March 2003 in Florida, Bregoli. But mostly, she is known as Bhad Bhabie that means bad baby. Her real bith name is Danieele Peskowitz Bregoli.

Her parents’ names are Barbara Ann Bregoli and Ira Peskowitz. Bhad Bhabie gained fame after her appearance in the episode of Dr.Phil in 2016. She became one of the famous youngest rappers in te America at a very young age.

Danielle released her first mixtape music in 2018 and then expanded her music career and make-up brand. In her several singles, These Heaux, Hi Bich are included. She was declared for the MTV Movie & TV Award for trending in 2017 and got another award named the Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist in 2018.

She released her three albums in 2017, I which Whachu Know, I Got It, and Mama Don’t Worry, are included. The next year another non-single album was revealed named Both of Em.

One of the famous songs of Danielle, “Gucci Flip Flops,” was made with the collaboration of rapper Lil Yachty. Danielle Bregoli’s estimated net worth is $2 million. People want to know about Bhad Bhabie’s height, weight, and body figure, here you can read.

Danielle Bregoli Body Measurements

Danielle Bregoli Weight: 50 kg

Danielle Bregoli Height: 5 ft 2 in

Danielle Bregoli Bra Size: 34D

Danielle Bregoli Shoe Size: 5

Danielle Bregoli Body measurement: 34-26-32

Personal Information

Danielle Bregoli Birth Date: March 26, 2003

Danielle Bregoli Age: 17

Danielle Bregoli Nationality: American

Danielle Bregoli Spouse/boyfriend: unknown

Danielle Bregoli Horoscope: Aries

Danielle Bregoli Eye color: Dark Brown

Danielle Bregoli Hair color: Dark Brown