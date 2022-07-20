All you need to know about Daren Kagasoff

On September 16, 1987, celebrity Actor Daren Kagasoff was born in Los Angeles, California, the U.S. After starring in the teen drama series ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ as Ricky Underwood, he came to the public eye. He has won six Teen Choice Awards for his acting skills in that series.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Daren Maxwell Kagasoff

Date of Birth: September 16, 1987

Nickname: Daren Kagasoff

Birthplace: California,USA

Age: 35 years old

Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Virgo

Marital Status: Single, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Net Worth: $2 million

Instagram: @darenkagasoff

All about the body measurements of Daren Kagasoff

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 6 ft 0 inch

Weight : 78kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Daren Kagasoff

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality