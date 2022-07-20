All you need to know about Daren Kagasoff   

On September 16, 1987, celebrity Actor Daren Kagasoff was born in Los Angeles, California, the U.S. After starring in the teen drama series ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ as Ricky Underwood, he came to the public eye. He has won six Teen Choice Awards for his acting skills in that series.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: Daren Maxwell Kagasoff
- Date of Birth: September 16, 1987
- Nickname: Daren Kagasoff
- Birthplace: California,USA
- Age: 35 years old
- Profession: Actor
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Marital Status: Single, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
- Net Worth: $2 million
- Instagram: @darenkagasoff
All about the body measurements of Daren Kagasoff
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Height: 6 ft 0 inch
- Weight : 78kg
- Eye Color: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Daren Kagasoff
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- His father, Barry Kagasoff, is a diamond merchant, while his mother is Elise Kagasoff, a housewife. He has siblings Justin and Natalie.
- He graduated from Montclair Preparatory High School in 2005, where he seemed to be an active baseball player. He made the decision to begin his career as an actor while he was studying at the San Francisco State University.
- He played his debut role in ‘Suburbia,’ a play by Eric Bogosian.
- He began auditioning for minor roles on T.V. and movies to improve his acting ambition.
- Successfully he impressed the producer Brenda Hampton, and she offered him a leading role as Ricky Underwood for five seasons of ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager on A.B.C. ( 2008 to 2013).
- Later in 2014, he performed one of the prominent roles in the supernatural horror film ‘Ouija.’ The film successfully earned a $100 million- $5 million budget. The next, he played the supporting role of Hunter Cole in the T.V. series ‘Red Band Society’ and a guest role in the crime T.V. series ‘S.W.A.T.’ (2017).
- His recent T.V appearance as the leading role was in the drama series ‘The Village’ (2019).