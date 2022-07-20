All you need to know about Kylee Russell

Kylee Russell is an American actress, singer, and songwriter; she is best known for her appearance in Jump In! in 2007, further for her roles in Mississippi Damned in 2009, The Sub in 2017, and recently appeared as Eliza in the popular TV film Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. Besides, Kylee has casted in several other television movies.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Kylee Russell

Date of Birth: 08 October 1996

Age: 25 years (2022)

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Afro American

Profession: Actress

Horoscope: Libra

Marital Status: Unmarried

All about the body measurements of Kylee Rusell

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 ft 3 in

Weight: 110 lbs

Body Shape: 29, 24, 31

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Black

Shoe Size: Not Available

Body Measurements: not available

