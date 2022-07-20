Biography

All you need to know about Kylee Russell

Kylee Russell is an American actress, singer, and songwriter; she is best known for her appearance in Jump In! in 2007, further for her roles in Mississippi Damned in 2009, The Sub in 2017, and recently appeared as Eliza in the popular TV film Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. Besides, Kylee has casted in several other television movies.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name: Kylee Russell
  • Date of Birth: 08 October 1996
  • Age: 25 years (2022)
  • Place of Birth: Los Angeles, USA
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: Afro American
  • Profession: Actress
  • Horoscope: Libra
  • Marital Status: Unmarried

All about the body measurements of Kylee Rusell

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

  • Height: 5 ft 3 in
  • Weight: 110 lbs
  • Body Shape: 29, 24, 31
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Eye Color: Black
  • Shoe Size: Not Available
  • Body Measurements: not available

Kylee Russell

Facts about Kylee Russell

Here are the further critical facts about this media personality

  • Kylee was born on 08 October 1996 in Los Angeles, the United States.
  •  She is also a talented singer who has released several soundtracks from the film Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (2016).
  • With time, she has gained an enormous fan base with more than 400k followers on Instagram and more than 20k followers on Twitter.

Kylee Russell

