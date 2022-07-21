All You Need To Know About Alejandra Fernandez

Mexican Model Alejandra Fernandez is famous as the only daughter of popular Mexican legend Vicente Fernández. She was born in 1984. She is a famous Mexican singer as was her Father.
At the age of 21, Alejandra burst upon the Mexican music stage with a debut album in 1991 on the Sony Discos. She came to the public eye after her Father, Vicente Fernández, was admitted to Mexico hospital in a critical situation.
As a standard rule, Vicente’s sister-in-law, Gloria, is not Vicente’s biological daughter. She has three brothers, one of them is a famous pop singer, and the trio is renowned in Mexico as “Los tres potrillos,” in English, which means “The three colts.”
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Alejandra Fernandez
- Date of Birth: 1984
- Place of Birth: Mexico
- Nationality: Mexican
- Boyfriend/Spouse: X-Jose Luis Altamirano(d-2014)
- Horoscope: N/A
- Famous as: Model, Singer
- Net Worth: $ 100,000
- Instagram: @alejandrafernandezs
All about the body measurements of Alejandra Fernandez
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
- Weight: Approx.70KG
- Height: (1.7m)
- Eye Color: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Alejandra Fernanadez
Here are the further critical facts about this media personality
- She is the youngest one in the family of Vicente Fernandez Gomez. She was born in Mexico and completed her primary education from there. Then she learned fashion design and became a fashion designer.
- Speaking to the media, Vicente’s son, Vicente Jr, denied the rumors of her Father’s death. He informed the press that the 81-year-old singer had proceeded with cervical surgery; however, he is still alive.
- Alejandra married Pianist Jose Luis Altamirano, but she soon divorced in 2014.
- She worked with many brands to maintain her budget. Currently, she is working with many top Mexican brands and designs clothes and bags. Now, she is living in Guadalajara in Mexico.
- She came to fame after her Father’s critical health. Her Love Bond with her Father made her successful.