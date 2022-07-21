All You Need To Know About Alejandra Fernandez

Mexican Model Alejandra Fernandez is famous as the only daughter of popular Mexican legend Vicente Fernández. She was born in 1984. She is a famous Mexican singer as was her Father.

At the age of 21, Alejandra burst upon the Mexican music stage with a debut album in 1991 on the Sony Discos. She came to the public eye after her Father, Vicente Fernández, was admitted to Mexico hospital in a critical situation.

As a standard rule, Vicente’s sister-in-law, Gloria, is not Vicente’s biological daughter. She has three brothers, one of them is a famous pop singer, and the trio is renowned in Mexico as “Los tres potrillos,” in English, which means “The three colts.”

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Alejandra Fernandez

Date of Birth: 1984

Place of Birth: Mexico

Nationality: Mexican

Boyfriend/Spouse: X-Jose Luis Altamirano(d-2014)

Horoscope: N/A

Famous as: Model

Net Worth: $ 100,000

Instagram: @alejandrafernandezs

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Weight: Approx.70KG

Height: (1.7m)

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Alejandra Fernanadez

