7 Most Common Age-Related Diseases In Adults

As we age, our risk of developing certain health conditions increases. However, there are things that we can do to prevent these problems or to help deal with them when they arise.

The most common condition is occurring in older adults is diabetes, with an estimated 11% of adults in the US aged 65 and older having this disease.

Other chronic conditions found in older adults are depression, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to these illnesses, there is also a high risk for depression and dementia in senior citizens, leading to significant daily life difficulties.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that causes a rise in blood sugar levels due to the body’s inability to produce enough insulin. Diabetes is a long-term condition, and it requires regular monitoring and treatment. If left untreated, your risk of heart attack, stroke, blindness, and amputation increases.

Stable ischemic heart disease

Ischemic heart disease, or angina pectoris, is a condition in which your coronary arteries become blocked. It can lead to chest pain that does not go away or shortness of breath. There are two types of ischemic heart disease, atherosclerosis, and embolism. Atherosclerosis refers to the hardening and narrowing of the arteries.

Embolism is when a blood clot travels from one part of your body to another, usually from your leg, without causing you harm. When this occurs in your coronary arteries, it can develop into angina pectoris.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD)

The pituitary gland produces growth hormone, which signals the body to strengthen bones. AGHD is caused by problems with the pituitary gland, such as tumors, head injuries, infections. Growth hormone levels decrease after trauma or surgery in which the pituitary gland may be damaged.

Symptoms of AGHD include muscle weakness, lack of energy, and bone loss. For this condition, doctors may prescribe injections to be used daily. And if you don’t want to come to the clinic every day, they will show you how to properly take and how to mix HGH at home.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are two general terms that refer to a set of diseases that interfere with memory and learning. The first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease usually develop slowly over several years, beginning in the late stages of life.

As the disorder progresses, certain difficulties become more pronounced, such as decreased judgment, loss of orientation, trouble sleeping, and wandering off at night. Patients may also experience personality changes, called “approach-withdrawal syndrome”.

Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis

Osteoarthritis is a term used to describe conditions that cause pain and stiffness in the joints. It is mostly seen in the hands joint due to the constant use of this structure. Although there are various causes for osteoarthritis, it is mostly caused by wear and tears from overuse.

To prevent osteoarthritis, you should take breaks from doing daily activities such as housework, gardening, and working in your yard. In addition, you should avoid high-impact activities such as running, jumping, playing tennis, and basketball.

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle. Osteoporosis leads to an increased risk of bone fracture; 80 percent of hip fractures are caused by osteoporosis.

After menopause, estrogen levels decrease, leading to osteopenia and, finally, osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is not just a problem for women it also affects men and children. Around the world, each year, about 9 million people suffer from fractures. If left untreated, osteoporosis can decrease height and increase the risk of mobility-related disability.

Depression and anxiety

Depression is an illness that occurs with increasing frequency the older we get. Depression can be a problem during any aging stage, but it becomes especially problematic as we age.

Dysthymia and bipolar disorder are some of the common types of depression. Major depressive disorder is a condition that involves depressed moods for most of the day on most days. Dysthymia is similar to major depressive disorder, but it involves milder symptoms and lasts a shorter period.

For seniors, depression can have severe consequences, such as declining daily activities, weight gain or weight loss, sleeping problems, and being less interested in socializing with others.

Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is an issue that we do not always see coming. When you are exposed to loud noises for long periods, the bone in your ear becomes exposed to the pressure and can become damaged. Degeneration of the inner ear is caused by exposure to loud noise over a long period.

Hearing loss from loud noises also leads to tinnitus, which rings in your ears. In addition, hearing loss can interfere with your ability to understand conversations, make effective decisions and participate in social activities.