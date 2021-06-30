Role Of Deep Sleep for Treating Anxiety

Did you know that anxiety or stress is one of the most common mental health problems in America, according to the Anxiety Association of America? Approximately 40 million people (18% of the population) get affected each year. If you have stress in your life, there’s a greater chance you’re struggling to fall asleep at night. Your anxious worries about life and problems can prevent your brain from settling down.

This disruption of sleep will probably make you feel more on edge the following day. To understand the role of deep sleep in treating anxiety, we first have to understand what anxiety and anxiety disorders are before rushing to Green Roads CBD to get your wellness products. In this article, we’ll aim to answer these questions:

What are anxiety and anxiety disorders?

What are the sleep anxiety symptoms?

What is deep sleep?

How does deep sleep help in treating anxiety?

Read on to find out the answers.

What are anxiety and anxiety disorders?

Anxiety refers to a feeling of unease and worry. Being anxious in stressful or fearful situations is normal. However, a problem arises when it becomes excessive. That’s where anxiety disorders come in when distress levels are on the roof. These feelings persistently occur during most days for six or more months.

What are the sleep anxiety symptoms?

The symptoms of anxiety disorder can affect you physically and emotionally. People with anxiety may have the following symptoms:

Having trouble sleeping

Sweating

Trembling

Feeling restless or tense

A feeling of tiredness and weakness

Having problems in controlling worry

Having a sense of impending doom

Hyperventilation – rapid breathing

Elevated heart rate

Having an urge to avoid things that trigger anxiety

Feelings of weakness or tiredness

There are several types of anxiety disorders, including:

Panic disorder

Agoraphobia

Selective mutism

Specific phobias

Separation anxiety disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder

Medical anxiety disorder

What is deep sleep?

You might have known that adults require a 7-to-9-hour sleep every night. However, sleep quality is essential. Your body goes through various stages of sleep cycles when you rest. We call one of these stages deep sleep. It’s a sleep stage that makes you feel refreshed when waking up. It’s when the brain waves and the body slows down. It isn’t easy to wake from a deep sleep. You might feel groggy if you do.

Stages of Deep Sleep

There are two categories of sleep:

Rapid Eye Movement (REM)

Non-Rapid Eye Movement (non-REM)

Your night of sleep begins with a non-REM rest followed by a short period of REM sleep. This cycle continues through your sleeping period throughout the night, approximately after every 90 minutes.

Deep sleep occurs at the last stage of non-REM sleep.

Non-REM sleep

The first stage of non-REM sleep takes several minutes as you evolve from being awake to sleeping.

Here’s what happens during stage 1:

Your body muscles relax with occasional twitches

Your body functions—such as eye movements, heartbeat, and respiration slow down.

Your brain waves slow down from being awake

At stage 2 of the sleeping cycle:

Your body temperature drops

All systems of your body continue to slow down and relax

Brain waves continue to slow down with occasional bursts of activity

Eye movements stop

Your temperature drops

You experience deep sleep during stages 3 and 4.

At these stages:

It is difficult to wake even with the loudest noises

Your heart and breathing rate are at their slowest as your body muscles relax

Your brain waves are at their lowest they can be while sleeping

REM sleep

The fifth period of REM sleep occurs approximately 90 minutes after going through the non-REM stages.

During this stage:

Your limbs might become paralyzed

You have an irregular and faster breathing rate

You dream as your brain activity rises to a wakeful state

You experience a rapid heart rate as you near your awake state

There’s a quick side-to-side eye movement

How does deep sleep help in treating anxiety?

The glucose metabolism in the brain rises when in deep sleep that supports short-term and long-term memory and learning. During deep sleep, the pituitary glands secrete vital hormones such as growth hormones that lead to the development and growth of the body. There are some vape retailers in us that can be available.

Deep sleep can also help in:

Cell regeneration

Improving blood supply to muscles

Promoting the repair and growth of bones and tissues

Strengthening the immune system

Energy restoration

How to improve sleep and manage anxiety?

Tailor your environment

Take control of sound, temperature, and light that can help you have a good night’s rest. You have a higher chance of calming your mind to fall asleep when your room is dark, quiet, and calm.

Limit screen time

The electronic devices we use daily emit light that keeps the brain awake. Working at night or checking your emails can trigger anxiety and make it difficult to sleep at night. Create a reminder that alerts you to avoid screen time hours before bed or listen to soft music.

Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

Excessive consumption of caffeine or drinking a few hours before bed can keep you awake and raise your anxiety levels that inhibit sleep. Alcohol consumption can also increase the heart rate that keeps you awake. You can take lots of water throughout the day, but not too much of it before bedtime.

Move around

It would be best if you moved your body around. Having regular exercise can lower your anxiety and improve your sleep. However, exercising right before bedtime can keep you awake. Moving around during the day can help your sleeping and waking cycle be on track and prevent insomnia and sleep apnea.

Conclusion

William Shakespeare’s Macbeth was right when he said that sleep is the “balm of hurt minds.” The role of deep sleep in treating anxiety is evident. A night of slumber stabilizes emotions, heals our bodies, and promotes growth.