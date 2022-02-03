Biography

Fabiana Udenio Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Christina Debby
Fabiana Udenio was born on 21st December 1964, & her birthplace is Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is an Italian actress. When Fabiana was a child, she started her acting career. And her debut film is that the Tempest. She got much popularity after playing the role of Alotta Fagina, which played in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. She made many notable films like Bride of Re-Animator, school term, RoboCop 2, and more. The versatile actress also gives her guest appearance in movies and TV series such as Babylon 5, NYPD Blue, Baywatch, poker hand, and quantum jump. Fabiana Udenio’s net worth is $5 million.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Fabiana Udenio

  • Fabiana Udenio Weight: 130 lbs or (59kg)
  • Fabiana Udenio Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
  • Fabiana Udenio Bra Size: 32 D
  • Fabiana Udenio Shoe Size: 6 US
  • Fabiana Udenio Body Measurements: 36-26-35 inches or (91-66-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Fabiana Udenio Date of Birth: 21st December 1964
  • Fabiana Udenio Age: 56 years
  • Fabiana Udenio Eye color: Dark Brown
  • Fabiana Udenio Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Fabiana Udenio Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Fabiana Udenio Nationality: Italian and Argentine
  • Fabiana Udenio Spouse/Boyfriend: Robert MacLeod (m. 2004–2009) and Judson Scott (1986-1995)
