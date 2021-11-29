Aubrey Dollar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Aubrey Dollar is an American TV and film actress. She was born on 23rd September 1980 in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the daughter of Terri Dollar (father) and Clark Dollar (mother). Moreover, she completed her education at Needham B. Broughton high school. After this, she visited Amherst College and Boston University.

She has a younger sister Caroline Dollar. And her sister is also an actress. Aubrey Dollar made many TV films and dramas like Dawson’s Creek, Luminary, Point Pleasant, etc.

In 2003, she was nominated for serial Digest Awards due to her outstanding debut. Aubrey Dollar’s net worth is approx 1 Million dollars to 5 Million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this actress:

Aubrey Dollar Weight: 127 lbs or (58 kg)

Aubrey Dollar Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)

Aubrey Dollar Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Aubrey Dollar Bra Size: 34 A

Aubrey Dollar Body Measurements: 35-26-36 inches (89-66-91 cm)

