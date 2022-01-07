Aubrey Dollar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Aubrey Dollar is an American TV and a famous film actress. She was born on 23rd September 1980 in North Carolina. Her parents are Terri Dollar and Clark Dollar. She completed her studies at Broughton High School. Later on, she moved to Boston University and Amherst College for more studies. Caroline Dollar is her youngish family; she’s also an actress. Aubrey Dollar made numerous flicks and TV dramatizations like Point Pleasant, Dawson’s Creek, Guiding Light, etc. In 2003, she was nominated for Soap Opera Digest Awards because of her outstanding debut. Aubrey Dollar’s net worth is approximately 1 Million dollars to 5 Million dollars.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this adorable actress:

Aubrey Dollar Weight: 127 lbs or (58 kg)

Aubrey Dollar Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)

Aubrey Dollar Bra Size: 34 A

Aubrey Dollar Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Aubrey Dollar Measurements: 35-26-36 inches or (89-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: