Biography

Aubrey Dollar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
1,329

Aubrey Dollar is an American TV and a famous film actress. She was born on 23rd September 1980 in North Carolina. Her parents are Terri Dollar and Clark Dollar. She completed her studies at Broughton High School. Later on, she moved to Boston University and Amherst College for more studies. Caroline Dollar is her youngish family; she’s also an actress. Aubrey Dollar made numerous flicks and TV dramatizations like Point Pleasant, Dawson’s Creek, Guiding Light, etc. In 2003, she was nominated for Soap Opera Digest Awards because of her outstanding debut. Aubrey Dollar’s net worth is approximately 1 Million dollars to 5 Million dollars.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this adorable actress:

Related Posts
Biography

Top 40 Famous Gamblers: Celebrities with Gambling Addictions

Biography

Amy Bruckner Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Adley Stump Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Bio, Height, Wife, Facts and More!

  • Aubrey Dollar Weight: 127 lbs or (58 kg)
  • Aubrey Dollar Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)
  • Aubrey Dollar Bra Size: 34 A
  • Aubrey Dollar Shoe Size: 7.5 US
  • Aubrey Dollar Measurements: 35-26-36 inches or (89-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Aubrey Dollar Date of Birth: 23rd September 1980
  • Aubrey Dollar Age: 40 years
  • Aubrey Dollar Eye color: Brown
  • Aubrey Dollar Hair color: Brown
  • Aubrey Dollar Nationality: American
  • Aubrey Dollar Horoscope: Libra
  • Aubrey Dollar Spouse/Boyfriend: Lucas Kavner
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Meta Golding Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Vinessa Vidotto Bio, Height, net Worth, Facts and More!

Biography

Zelma Bullock Bio, Height Husband, Daughter, And More

Biography

Liza Snyder Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.