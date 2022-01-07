Lara Adkins bio, Height, Sister, Facts, and More!

Lara Adkins is a TikTok star and is famous as the sister of Niamh Adkins. She earns fame as a model and TikTok star. She also became the popular face of social media.

You can find Lara Adkins as the TikTok star under the name @laraadkins. she has a massive fan following of almost 153.8 k on the platform. Her videos always get the 3.3k or 2.2 k likes.

She is 22 years old as she was born in 1999. The gorgeous Tiktoker model celebrated her 22nd birthday along with his friends. Her elder sister is 25 years old now. Niamh Adkins is active on Instagram.

She has colorful feeds as the Insta model and has over 84.3 k followers. The Instagram profile name is @niamhadkins. Lara Adkins’s parents’ names are Lindsay Adkins and Carolina Adkins. Lara is in a relationship with Thomas Pownall no more detail is found on the internet.

