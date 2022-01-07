Biography

Lara Adkins bio, Height, Sister, Facts, and More!

By Sadia Nazir
Lara Adkins is a TikTok star and is famous as the sister of Niamh Adkins. She earns fame as a model and TikTok star. She also became the popular face of social media.

You can find Lara Adkins as the TikTok star under the name @laraadkins. she has a massive fan following of almost 153.8 k on the platform. Her videos always get the 3.3k or 2.2 k likes.

She is 22 years old as she was born in 1999. The gorgeous Tiktoker model celebrated her 22nd birthday along with his friends. Her elder sister is 25 years old now. Niamh Adkins is active on Instagram.

She has colorful feeds as the Insta model and has over 84.3 k followers. The Instagram profile name is @niamhadkins.  Lara Adkins’s parents’ names are Lindsay Adkins and Carolina Adkins. Lara is in a relationship with Thomas Pownall no more detail is found on the internet.

Lara Adkins real name Lara Adkins
Lara Adkins Birthday 1999
Lara Adkins Age 22
Lara Adkins gender Female
Lara Adkins height N/A
Lara Adkins Nationality United States
Lara Adkins Ethnicity White
Lara Adkins profession Actress
Lara Adkins Husband/ Boyfriends Thomas Pownall
Lara Adkins Net Worth $1-5 million
Lara Adkins Tiktok @laraadkins

 

Facts

  1. Lara Adkins is 22 years old and the sister of Niamh Adkins.
  2. You can find Lara Adkins as the TikTok star under the name @laraadkins. she has a massive fan following of almost 153.8 k on the platform.
  3. Her videos always get the 3.3k or 2.2 k likes.
  4. Lara is in a relationship with Thomas Pownall no more detail is found on the internet.
  5. Lara Adkins’s parents’ names are Lindsay Adkins and Carolina Adkins.

 

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

