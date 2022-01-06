Biography

Elena Satine Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
1,230

Elena Satine was born on 24th November 1987 in Tbilisi, Georgian SSR, Soviet Union. Her real name is Elena Marié Satine. Moreover, she got her studies at Professional Performing Arts School. And Elena is a Georgian-American actress and a songster. Furthermore, Elena is famous for her several hit movies like Reckless, A Beautiful Now, Outlaw, and Don’t Look Up. Moreover, she is best known for her oral capability, like Petty’s Free Fallin, Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors, and Filippa Giordano’s Va’Pensiero. Elena Satine’s had a massive addict following because of her fantastic entertainment & marvelous voice, and her net worth is 3 Million dollars.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Related Posts
Biography

Adley Stump Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Dr. Roy Jonathan Cobb Bio, Height, Wife, Facts and More!

Biography

Meta Golding Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Vinessa Vidotto Bio, Height, net Worth, Facts and More!

  • Elena Satine Weight: 123 lbs or (56kg)
  • Elena Satine Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
  • Elena Satine Bra Size: 36 B
  • Elena Satine Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Elena Satine Body Measurements: 36-25-36 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Elena Satine Date of Birth: 24th November 1987
  • Elena Satine Age: 33 years
  • Elena Satine Eye color: Green
  • Elena Satine Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Elena Satine Horoscope: Sagittarius
  • Elena Satine Nationality: Georgian, American, and Soviet
  • Elena Satine Spouse/Boyfriend: Josh Bowman (2011), and Tyson Ritter (2012-Present)
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Zelma Bullock Bio, Height Husband, Daughter, And More

Biography

Liza Snyder Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Rachel Alig Bio, Height, Career, Facts, and More!

Biography

Monica Abbot Bio, Height, Husband, Facts, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.