Elena Satine Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Elena Satine was born on 24th November 1987 in Tbilisi, Georgian SSR, Soviet Union. Her real name is Elena Marié Satine. Moreover, she got her studies at Professional Performing Arts School. And Elena is a Georgian-American actress and a songster. Furthermore, Elena is famous for her several hit movies like Reckless, A Beautiful Now, Outlaw, and Don’t Look Up. Moreover, she is best known for her oral capability, like Petty’s Free Fallin, Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors, and Filippa Giordano’s Va’Pensiero. Elena Satine’s had a massive addict following because of her fantastic entertainment & marvelous voice, and her net worth is 3 Million dollars.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Elena Satine Weight: 123 lbs or (56kg)

Elena Satine Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Elena Satine Bra Size: 36 B

Elena Satine Shoe Size: 8 US

Elena Satine Body Measurements: 36-25-36 inches

Further critical details of the actress: