How to Save a Cigar for Later?

Have you ever pulled out your cigar lighter, lit your cigar and before you puff a few times, the phone rings, and you have to go? There are times you have had to put out your cigars, probably because you need to go or purely because you have had enough. The good thing is that you can save it for later and easily re-light it, as long as you store it appropriately.

But, whether or not you can save a cigar depends on how much length you have left after smoking. Your cigar could be too small to keep, and even if you saved it, it wouldn’t give you much of a smoke.

Cigars can be quite an investment, especially if you go for the premium brands; therefore, saving a half-smoked one is more obvious than it is a thought. And, would you toss your $30 cigar just because you have to go? Probably not.

So, how do you save your cigar for later?

There are a few considerations to keep in mind before you save your cigar. First, do not put a half-smoked cigar in your humidor. Saving a cigar is acceptable but throwing a half-smoked one in your humidor is not a good idea. This is because the smoky scent from the cigar can easily transfer to your fresh, unburnt cigars, affecting their flavor greatly.

Additionally, trying to dehumidify a half-smoked cigar is not worth it unless you stick it in a Ziploc bag with a humidity pouch. This is why a cigar tastes better when you burn it all, after which the oils and smoke crystalize when the cigar cools off. On this note, the taste of your half-smoked cigar will not be the same as when you first used it.

Keep The Cigar in an Airtight Container

The most convenient solution is a Ziploc bag with a tight seal. This works perfectly; however, the smoky smell of the burnt cigar will linger in that environment until you use it. Therefore, do not stick it in your breast pocket or jacket; you will have quite an odor to deal with after.

If you intend to smoke your cigar later in the day or the next day, you can leave it resting on the ashtray. Of course, put it out and leave it on the ashtray to pick up from where you left from later. This works well if the cigar gets too strong to finish in one sitting.

Dust the Ashes Off

If you have to leave your cigar halfway smoked, make sure you dust the ashes off. The ashes are responsible for the smoky odor that develops if you store the cigar with the ash.

A good idea is to use your cutter and snip the ashes off. Cut a little into the cigar to remove the burned end before storing it for later. Be careful when doing this, as burnt ends are much more fragile than a fresh cigar. If you end up with an unraveled or cracked wrapper, there is no need to keep a cigar; it will not be worth smoking later.